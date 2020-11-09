"90 Day Fiancé" Robert took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself for his fans. The reality star, as seen on his Instagram, looked different. He was sweating as he wore a green shirt. He also looked buff. He captioned the photo, "Grinding 3*7,7,7 plate 45*2, 10*2, 5*2 @dayslayerhimself bench press if it ain't heavy I ain't lifting."

Fans noticed the change, and a lot of them encouraged him. One of his fans said that he looked good. He also said that Robert had a babyface, so it made him look young. He hoped that Robert's family was doing well and said he couldn't wait to see all of them together.

Robert replied to the comment, thanking him.

Another fan said that the "90 Day Fiancé" cast's beards made him look "younger and thinner!" And Robert replied to the comment, saying he lost 30 pounds.

Some fans thought he wore hoop earrings

Robert's photo looked like he had earrings on. Some of his fans noticed that and commented on it.

"Look like you got a big hoop earring on, " one of his fans said.

Another one said it looked like the hoop earring was on his left ear. The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member later posted an image of him holding two okras. He captioned, "I got that green I'm ya pusher."

Some fans in the comments didn't know what he held. One fan said it was sour, and Robert disagreed, saying that it tasted great, and it depended on who cooked it.

Another fan said okra had a lot of health benefits, and Robert agreed.

Anny posted beautiful photos of herself

While Robert was posting his fitness progress, his wife posted pictures of herself on her Instagram. The new mother wore pink shorts with a white top that had colored designs on it. She said in her caption that a woman that loved herself would love other women.

Anny and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy on July 28, 2020. Their baby's name is Brenda Aaliyah, and she was 7.3lbs and 21 inches long when she was born. Anny looked flawless just a few months after she had her baby.

A fellow "90 Day Fiancé" cast, Varya Malina, said she loved the color of Anny's cloth.

She also said that Anny was gorgeous, and Anny thanked her.

Another "90 Day Fiancé" cast, Jasmine Lahtinen, commented, "ohh" added two heart eyes emojis, and Anny replied to her comment with a heart emoji.

One of her fans said that she looked beautiful, and Robert was lucky to have her. He also said that he would love to have a vacation at "DR," and Anny said he would love her country.

What do you think of Robert's weight loss? Do you think he had earring hoops on? Do you like okra? Do you think it has many health benefits? What do you think of Anny's picture? Do you think what Anny said in her caption is true? What do you think of Robert and Anny?