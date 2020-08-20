Robert and his wife, Anny, were among the break out stars from the seventh season of '90 Day Fiancé." Fans were skeptical of the couple’s relationship when they made their debut on the show after Robert revealed that he had proposed to Anny a few hours after meeting her during a cruise trip to the Dominican Republic. Viewers also learned that Robert had five children from his previous relationships. However, Anny and Robert gradually became fan favorites, and they tied the knot when the season ended.

Robert and Anny on 'Pillow Talk'

In March this year, Robert and Anny joined the cast of "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." After an initial lackluster reception from fans, the couple quickly won over the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base with their charming personalities.

However, Robert and Anny’s time on the "Pillow Talk" series came to an abrupt end after they took time off to welcome their first child together. Anny gave birth to her daughter last month, and she recently took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans.

The popular reality star held an interactive Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, and she hinted that she could be back on "Pillow Talk" in the next couple of weeks. Anny made the remark after a fan enquired whether she planned to return to the Pillow Talk series. The fan said that Anny and Robert had made the show enjoyable to watch during their appearance, and the comment prompted a positive response from Anny. While the Dominican Republic reality star did not give a definite date for her return, she confirmed that there were plans for her to return to Pillow Talk with her husband.

TLC facing backlash

"90 Day Fiancé" star viewers have expressed their excitement at the prospect of Anny and Robert making their return on "Pillow Talk." TLC has recently received some backlash from fans for their decision to feature Big Ed and his mother on the show. The two cast members replaced fan favorites Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez, and many viewers have signed a petition to have them back on the show.

However, after Anny’s latest Instagram posts, fans have speculated that TLC could fire Big Ed and his mother and rehire Anny and Robert on Pillow Talk. The reality network has not issued a statement to confirm the rumors, but it has featured Anny and Robert on What Now as well its recent Self Quarantined spinoff series.

Many viewers think that it’s just a matter of time before Anny and Robert are back on "Pillow Talk." Until then, fans should follow the two reality stars on social media to find out how they are coping with their new life as parents. Let us know what you think about Anny and Robert. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."