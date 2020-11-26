Jorge Nava has had a good 2020. The former “90 Day Fiancé” star completed his two-year prison sentence in May, and after his release, he announced that he would be seeking to divorce his wife, Anfisa Nava. However, Jorge immediately got into a relationship with an unidentified woman. The American reality star finalized his divorce to Anfisa in August, and it appears that he is willing to take his present relationship to the next level. In a surprising Instagram post, Jorge revealed that his girlfriend is pregnant.

Fans were surprised after Jorge shared a sonogram of his pregnant girlfriend

The 31-year-old reality star posted a sonogram on Instagram and captioned the picture by claiming that he was thankful for his blessings.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers were surprised by the news, and they took to the comment section to congratulate Jorge. The American reality star has kept his relationship private ever since he got out of prison. Nonetheless, fans are happy for Jorge, and they are looking forward to learning more about his anonymous girlfriend. Paola Mayfield and Danielle Jbali were among the “90 Day Fiancé” stars to congratulate Jorge over the news. However, fans are still waiting to see whether Anfisa will acknowledge her ex-husband’s latest achievement.

Jorge and Anfisa mutually agreed to part ways

Anfisa and Jorge were among the most intriguing couples during their run on “90 Day Fiancé.” The couple initially failed to get along due to their different personalities.

Fans felt that Anfisa had only agreed to date Jorge because of his money, but they later learned that Jorge had lied about his wealth as well as his criminal history. Despite their differences, the two reality stars decided to tie the knot after the season ended. Unfortunately, their marriage broke down once Jorge was sentenced to serve a two-year jail term for marijuana possession.

In a past interview, the 31-year-old blasted Anfisa for abandoning him when he began serving his prison sentence. Jorge claimed that his wife did not support him in his most difficult moments, and he announced that he would file for a divorce once he completed his jail term. On her part, Anfisa argued that she had tried to support her husband, but she felt like she was trapped in an unproductive relationship.

The couple mutually agreed to part ways, and Anfisa has been concentrating on her modeling on bodybuilding career. The Russian reality star has kept a low profile ever since her divorce from Jorge. It now seems that they have completely moved on from each other’s life. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are looking forward to learning the identity of Jorge’s pregnant girlfriend. A section of fans is hopeful that the American reality star will appear on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé” with his new family.