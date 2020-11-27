Deavan Clegg shot down rumors that she is pregnant with her third baby. The“90 Day Fiancé” star is currently dating Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles. The couple has shared affectionate pictures highlighting their relationship on their respective social media pages. However, Deavan’s latest picture led to speculation that she could be expecting a child with Park.

Deavan clashed with a fan for spreading rumors about her alleged pregnancy

The American reality star shared some elegant pictures of herself posing with her new boyfriend on Instagram, and she captioned the post by declaring that she was looking forward to starting a new journey with Park.

According to InTouch Weekly, one “90 Day Fiancé” viewer commented on Deavan’s post by alleging that the American reality star was expecting a baby with the Los Angeles based actor. However, Deavan replied to the comment by insisting that she was not pregnant. The 24-year-old reality star later urged fans to refrain from making up stories about her non-existent pregnancy because it was rude. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have had mixed reactions to Deavan’s relationship with Park. A section of fans feels that she moved on too quickly from her husband, Jihoon Lee.

Jihoon and Deavan are yet to reach an agreement over their son’s custody

Jihoon and Deavan are still together in the ongoing second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Fans feel that Deavan should have waited until the end of the season to publicize her relationship with Park.

However, the “90 Day Fiancé” star has defended her decision to move on from Jihoon by claiming that the Korean reality star has refused to sign their divorce papers. In a past interview, Deavan revealed that she had tried to reach out to Jihoon and reach a custody agreement over their son, Taeyang, but the 30-year-old reality star had refused to offer his cooperation.

On his part, Jihoon has maintained that he will fight for the permanent custody of his child. The Korean reality star has acknowledged that his relationship with Deavan is unsalvageable, but he is still hopeful that he will be involved in his son’s life. In the couple’s ongoing run on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Deavan and Jihoon have clashed over their financial difficulties.

Deavan has often accused her husband of failing to provide for his family. Fans have speculated that Jihoon’s financial instability was the reason why decided to end their relationship. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old reality star has assured his Instagram followers that he is working hard to attain financial independence. Unfortunately, Jihoon recently revealed that he had suffered a minor accident while at his truck driving job which led to him fracturing his hand. Fans have wished him a quick recovery, but it remains unlikely that his current hardworking approach will convince Deavan to get back together with him.