Deavan Clegg and her current boyfriend, Christopher Park, may already be engaged. The couple has been dating for close to seven months, and it appears that they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their misgivings about Deavan’s new relationship. The American reality star is presently starring in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” and she is still married to Jihoon Lee. Even though the two reality stars have not formalized their divorce, Deavan’s recent Instagram pictures have sparked rumors that she is engaged to her new boyfriend.

Deavan recently claimed that she was excited to start a 'new journey' with Park

The American reality star shared some elegant photographs of herself posing with Park. According to InTouch Weekly, some hawkeyed “90 Day Fiancé” viewers noticed that Deavan and her partner were both wearing rings on their left hands. Fans have speculated that the couple could already be engaged, and Deavan additionally fueled wedding the rumors by captioning the picture with a cryptic Instagram post. The 24-year-old reality star wrote, “I love this man with all my heart. Super excited to start our new journey together.”

Fans have slammed Deavan for failing to wrap up her divorce from Jihoon

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have slammed Deavan for implying that she is engaged to her new boyfriend.

The fans feel that Deavan has rushed into a new relationship even though she is still married to Jihoon. Some viewers have accused the American reality star of turning her relationship with Park into a publicity stunt. Additionally, fans have speculated that Deavan may already be pregnant with Park’s baby, which could be why the couple rushed to be engaged.

However, in a past Instagram story, Deavan shot down the pregnancy rumors. The 24-year-old declared that she was not expectant, and she told fans to stop asking about her alleged pregnancy because it was rude.

Furthermore, Deavan has defended her ongoing relationship with Park. During an interview with Instagram blogger John Yates, the American reality star acknowledged that fans were right to question the speed with which she had moved on from Jihoon.

However, she explained that she had spoken with Park about their situation, and they had decided to be aggressive and find out whether their relationship would work out. Nonetheless, fans feel that Deavan should have waited until the end of the current “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” to move on from her husband. The 24-year-old is still married to Jihoon on the show, and the couple recently had a second wedding ceremony in last Sunday’s episode. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will not get an opportunity to watch Jihoon confront Deavan in the show’s Tell All episode since TLC banned the couple from participating in the season-ending episodes. Nevertheless, fans can follow the two reality stars on Instagram to get updates about their intriguing love life.