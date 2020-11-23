Evelin Villegas could be giving up on her relationship with Corey Rathgeber. The couple has had a problematic time together ever since they starred in the first season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Last year, Corey made headlines after he went out on a date with fellow “90 Day Fiancé” cast member, Larissa Dos Santos. However, Corey managed to convince Evelin that nothing had happened during his date with Larissa. Nonetheless, it appears that Evelin is tired of her turbulent relationship. In her latest Instagram post, the Ecuadorian reality star blasted her fiancé for his alcohol addiction.

Evelin hinted that Corey is struggling to contain his alcohol addiction

According to InTouch Weekly, even though Evelin did not mention Corey’s name in her Instagram post, fans assumed that she was speaking about their relationship. The 28-year-old reality star claimed that she was tired of helping Corey get over his alcohol addiction. She revealed that her relationship had made her mentally and physically exhausted, and she urged her fiancé to seek professional help. The “90 Day Fiancé” star advised Corey’s family to reach out to him since she would no longer allow him to ruin her life. Evelin explained that she had decided to publicize the matter because Corey was living in denial about his alcohol problems.

Larissa and Evelin recently had a social media squabble over Corey

The “90 Day Fiancé” star cautioned fans against making fun of her relationship because her fiancé was going through a serious addiction problem. Evelin confessed that she had disclosed her relationship problems with the hope that Corey would pay attention to his addiction and fix it.

The American reality star has not released a public statement to address his girlfriend’s claims. Evelin and Corey have been together for six years, but it appears that the couple could be on the verge of a breakup.

In addition to Corey’s alleged addiction problems, Evelin has also had to deal with rumors about her boyfriend’s infidelity.

The Ecuadorian reality star recently clashed with Larissa over claims that she had slept with Corey. Larissa has denied having an affair with the 34-year-old reality star even though they were spotted together at a hotel in Las Vegas last year. While reacting to the pictures on her Instagram account, Evelin broke down and claimed that she was disappointed with her boyfriend. The 28-year-old accused Larissa of acting like a “slut” and added that she had used Corey to get more attention. However, the Brazilian reality star clapped back at Evelin by urging her to talk to her man and insisting that she had not had any physical intimacy with Corey. It will be interesting to see how Evelin and her boyfriend handle the latest setback in their bumpy relationship.