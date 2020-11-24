Angela Deem has surprised fans with her new appearance. The 55-year-old hinted that she would undergo weight loss surgery during the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell All episodes. However, Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi, expressed his reservations about his wife’s plans. The Nigerian reality star claimed that he would not allow her to have the surgery. Despite her husband’s objections, Angela appears to have gone through with her weight loss plans, and she shared a picture of her new look on her Instagram account.

Angela appeared leaner in her latest Instagram post

The American reality star recently held a birthday party for her grandchildren, and she shared a picture of the celebrations on Instagram.

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers immediately noticed that Angela appeared slimmer in the photographs. Fans took to the comment section to praise the “90 Day Fiancé” star for her slender and youthful look. During the Tell All episodes, Angela opened up about her desire to lose weight. She admitted that dating a younger man had made her insecure about her size. Michael tried to convince her that he was comfortable with her body size. The Nigerian reality star added that it would be unnecessary for Angela to undergo weight loss and cosmetic operations.

Michael was not happy with Angela’s weight loss plans

On her part, Angela argued that she wanted to feel sexy, and having the weight loss surgeries would help her achieve her goals.

In her attempts to convince Michael to get on board with her weight loss plans, Angela joked that their sex life would improve drastically if she lost a few pounds. The 55-year-old reality star estimated that she would lose close to 100 pounds after having the surgery. Even though Angela appears to have had a successful cosmetic procedure, it is still unclear whether losing weight will increase her chances of having a baby with Michael.

Fans have speculated that the couple could split up if they can’t have a child together; during their run on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” Michael insisted that he wanted to start a family with Angela. Unfortunately, the American reality star’s chances of conceiving a child are slim due to her advanced age.

Angela also had a cervical cancer scare on the recently concluded season of “90 Day Fiancé,” while her mother passed away a few days after her wedding to Michael. Although the 55-year-old reality star has insisted that having cosmetic surgery will improve her self-esteem, her disregard for Michael’s feelings could jeopardize her relationship. The Nigerian reality star has been under pressure from his family to have a child with Angela, and he may decide to end their marriage since she has maintained that he can’t marry a second wife.