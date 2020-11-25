Anny Francisco has stunned fans with her incredible post-pregnancy pictures. The 30-year-old reality star welcomed her daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July, and she appears to have shed her pregnancy weight in her latest Instagram photos. Anny starred alongside her husband, Robert Springs, in the seventh season of “90 Day Fiancé,” They tied the knot when the season ended. In her latest social media post, Anny flaunted her flat tummy, and her stunning figure has impressed many fans.

Anny’s latest Instagram picture has gone viral

The Dominican Republic reality star was wearing a long-sleeved purple blouse that exposed her flat tummy as well as her busty cleavage.

Her short, black leather skirt exposed her long legs, and she completed the look with some elegant high heels. Anny's extended ponytail hairstyle captivated fans, while her immaculate makeup enhanced her beauty. The “90 Day Fiancé” star captioned her Instagram post by urging fans to be self-motivated and strive to achieve their goals. Fans have praised Anny for sharing her weight loss pictures. After her pregnancy, the 30-year-old reality star revealed that she had gained 30 pounds. However, one month after having her daughter, Anny revealed that she had shed 20 pounds.

Loren Brovarnik congratulates Anny for her impressive post-pregnancy figure

While Anny looks wonderful in her latest pictures, she has received criticism from a section of fans who have questioned why she is yet to share a picture of her infant daughter.

However, the “90 Day Fiancé” star has responded to her haters by claiming that she will only post pictures of her daughter when she is ready. Anny has declared that she will not use her daughter to draw attention or raise money from her Instagram followers. The Dominican Republic reality star has insisted that her daughter is in perfect health, and she will introduce her to the world on her own terms.

Despite the controversy surrounding Anny’s decision to keep her daughter’s identity private, “90 Day Fiancé,” viewers are still happy about her weight loss transformation. In addition to the fans, several stars congratulated Anny for her incredible figure. Loren Brovarnik commented on the 30-year-old reality star’s post, commending her for her gorgeous body shape.

Like Anny, Loren welcomed her first baby this year, but she has had a different experience than her Dominican Republic counterpart. The American reality star has opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression and body dysmorphia. Despite her difficult experience, Loren has maintained a positive attitude, and her latest move to congratulate Anny has impressed many “90 Day Fiance” viewers. In the past, the two reality stars starred on the “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” spinoff series, and it would be interesting to watch them get together and share their parenthood experiences.