“90 Day Fiancé" star couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are one of the most successful pairs to star on “90 Day Fiancé.” The two reality stars recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 1, and they are currently starring in their recently launched spinoff series, “Spice it up with David & Annie.” Many fans have urged the couple to start a family.

Annie recently shot down speculation that she is pregnant

The Thailand reality star shared a stunning picture of herself which impressed many of her followers. Annie told fans that she was out on a dinner date with David and a “special guest.” However, one curious “90 Day Fiancé” viewer commented on the picture by speculating that Annie’s “special guest” was her unborn baby.

The Thailand reality star posted funny emojis. Annie also said that she was not expectant. While “90 Day Fiancé” viewers will be disappointed by Annie’s response, the 28-year-old could still change her mind about starting a family with David. The American reality star has earlier admitted that he wouldn’t mind reversing his past vasectomy operation if Annie wanted to have a baby. For now, the couple has focused their efforts on making their new spinoff show a success.

David has announced that his daughter contracted COVID-19

David and Annie have received positive reviews for the “Spice it up with David & Annie” series. Fans have been following the show on Facebook, and they have praised David for supporting his wife’s ambitions.

Unfortunately, the American reality star recently informed fans that his daughter, Ashley, had contracted the coronavirus. David asked fans to pray for his daughter’s health since she had shown some of the symptoms of the disease. While announcing the news, the 52-year-old shared a picture of her daughter hanging out with Annie, and it appears that the two have a good relationship.

During their run on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” David and Annie had a difficult relationship with Ashley. David’s daughter did not hide her opposition to her father’s relationship because she felt that he had abandoned his family. Ashley was hesitant to forgive her father for moving to Thailand and marrying Annie.

In one controversial scene, Ashley splashed a drink on her father and furiously walked out of their dinner meeting. Fortunately, David’s recent concern for his daughter’s health on Instagram proves that they mended their strained relationship. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have wished Ashley a quick recovery from the coronavirus. While David certainly had his flaws when raising his children in his first marriage, fans feel that he has learned from his mistakes, and he would be a good father if he had a baby with Annie. However, viewers will have to be patient since the two reality stars have insisted that they do not have any baby plans.