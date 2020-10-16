After concluding her time on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, Yolanda has had an intriguing love life. The American reality star had a disappointing run on the fourth season of “Before the 90 Days” after she learned that she had been catfished by her British boyfriend named Williams. Yolanda was unable to secure a face-to-face meeting with her alleged lover despite her willingness to travel to the United Kingdom to meet him. However, Yolanda appears to have bounced back from the failed relationship, and she recently posted some hot pictures of herself and her new boyfriend.

Yolanda introduces her latest boyfriend on Instagram

“90 Day Fiance” viewers have been reacting to a video that Yolanda posted to introduce her new boyfriend to her Instagram followers. In the video clip, a young, handsome,light-skinned man claimed that he had spent the night with Yolanda, and he looked forward to seeing her again. Yolanda later posted some steamy pictures of herself sharing a kiss with the mysterious man. However, many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their confusion at Yolanda’s decision to move on from her previous boyfriend, Josh Seiter.

Yolanda had been in a relationship with Josh Seiter, a former Bachelorette contestant

Yolanda had recently publicized her relationship with the former Bachelorette star, and the two had exchanged some flirtatious messages on Instagram.

Some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers had speculated that the couple would tie the knot after Seiter posted a picture of an engagement ring on his Instagram account and proclaimed that he would travel to Las Vegas to meet up with Yolanda. However, the 52-year-old’s latest Instagram post could be proof that she has already moved on from her 33-year-old boyfriend.

After fans questioned Yolanda about the fate of her relationship with Seiter, she explained that she had always kept her options open, and she was now happy with her new man.

It will be interesting to see how long Yolanda’s relationship with her new boyfriends lasts. Viewers have acknowledged that the American reality star frequently dates some well-built and handsome men, but they feel that Yolanda’s partners are only after her money.

During her run on “90 Day Fiancé,” the 52-year-old reality star took too long to realize that Williams was after her money. The couple had never had a face-to-face conversation, and Williams frequently asked Yolanda for financial assistance. Fortunately for the American reality star, her daughter, Karra, hired a private investigator to prove that Williams was scamming her mother. Yolanda’s dating life has attracted a lot of interest from many fans, and they have expressed their desire to see her appear on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” For now, the show’s viewers will have to follow her on Instagram to find out more about her new boyfriend. Meanwhile, according to ET, Darcey recently got engaged to Rusev.