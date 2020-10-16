Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet had a remarkable ending to their time on the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” The couple tied the knot for the second time in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, and fans were satisfied with the conclusion to their storyline. Even though the season ended, Andrei and Elizabeth have been keeping fans updated about their latest activities, and their recent Instagram post confirmed that they are living their best life.

Elizabeth and Andrei recently took a trip to Florida

Andrei uploaded a series of videos on Instagram to show fans what he has been doing now that he is no longer a cast member on “90 Day Fiancé”.

In one of the videos, Andrei and Elizabeth were all smiles as they played with Eleanor, their daughter. It appears that the two reality stars have been keen to spend their free time with their daughter, and the young family recently went out on a family trip to Florida. Fans have praised Andrei for making time for his wife and his daughter. However, some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are still curious about the nature of Andrei’s relationship with his wife’s extended family.

Andrei agreed to work with Elizabeth’s father in the real estate business

During the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell All episodes, Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn accused Andrei of taking advantage of her father’s wealth. Jenn expressed her frustrations at her father’s decision to pay for Andrei and Elizabeth’s second wedding.

Charlie, Andrei’s brother-in-law, had also voiced his objections to Andrei’s relationship with his sister. Charlie and Andrei almost got into a fight during the wedding in Moldova, and many fans have speculated that they will never get along. However, Andrei’s rapport with his wife’s family could change if he secures a stable job and becomes more financially independent.

Throughout the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” season, Andrei had to confront questions about his unemployment. After he made the trip to Moldova with his wife, his family made fun of the fact that he was a stay at home dad. Fans also learned that Andrei was a detective in his home country, but he fled because he did not want to get involved in corrupt dealings in the police force.

During the Tell All episodes, Andrei revealed that he would be willing to work with Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, in the real estate business. However, the Moldovan reality star claimed that he would only with Chuck as a partner and not as an employee. Fans will have to follow Andrei on Instagram to find out how he gets along with his father-in-law in their new business. For now, the “90 Day Fiancé” star is happy to spend his time with his young family, and they have been living their best life.