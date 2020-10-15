The Staehle family is back together. Paul Staehle and his wife Karine Martins have had a difficult few months since their intense argument in July. The couple filed restraining orders against each other after the altercation, and some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers had speculated that they would get a divorce. However, the two reality stars reconciled their differences last month, and their relationship appears to be back on the right track. A few weeks after Karine and Paul dropped the restraining orders, a picture surfaced online showing them hanging out together, reports InTouch Weekly.

Karine and Paul were recently pictured together after their reconciliation

Paul and Karine recently went out to a local daycare and spa with their son, Pierre. “90 Day Fiancé” Instagram blogger, John Yates, recently uploaded a picture showing the happy couple posing for the camera. In addition to reuniting with his wife and his son, Paul had his two German shepherd dogs by his side. The Staehle family was all smiles as they posed for the picture, and many “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their excitement at seeing Paul and Karine back together again. The fans have also speculated that the couple will add a new member to their family after they spotted Karine’s baby bump.

Fans are convinced that Karine is pregnant after spotting her baby bump

During his two-month separation from Karine, Paul told fans that he wanted to get back together with his wife because she was expecting their second child. The couple’s latest picture appears to have confirmed Paul’s assertions after fans noticed that Karine’s baby bump was clearly visible.

Even though the Brazilian reality star has never issued a statement to address the pregnancy rumors, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are now confident that she will have her second child with Paul in the next few months. While fans are happy to see Karine and Paul getting along, they have expressed their disappointment at the lack of clarity surrounding the couple’s reunion.

The two reality stars did not participate in the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell All episodes, and viewers have had to follow them on social media to get updates about their relationship.

TLC decided to ban Paul and Karine from its Tell All episodes because they had not resolved their legal problems. Now that the two reality stars are back together, fans are still uncertain about their future on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. It will be interesting to see whether TLC issues a formal statement to address Paul and Karine’s fate on the popular reality show. For now, it appears that the couple is focused on mending their relationship, and 90 Day Fiance viewers are looking forward to seeing them add another child to their family