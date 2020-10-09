The two stars of the Reality TV series “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” first found common ground through their affinity for Travel and adventure. Now it’s time for Syngin’s birthday celebration and the couple has left all the negativity behind them in favor of going on an adventure with some friends, to Washington DC.

He’ll give up his wife before he’ll give up the bottle

The two did not fare greatly, in the Tell All episode, with Syngin saying he had no intention of putting a cork in the bottle and that, if it came down to it, he would choose the booze over Tania. The host, Shaun, was asking Syngin and Tania all sorts of questions about their marriage like; how it’s been, where it’s at, and if they have ever contemplated getting a divorce.

In earlier episodes, when they visited family, Syngin had confessed that he had let doubt “creep in” about the future of their relationship. Tania, on the other hand, had always considered her future when making major life-decisions whereas Syngin was more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants type guy.

Now they’re leaving the drama behind

According to InTouch, the two recently shared images of one another on the beach in Virginia, October 7, and they seemed as if their troubles were now far away. They are both currently 30-years-old and, though, as is true with every young couple, there have been rough times, they are still going strong and thriving on those things they both love and relate to.

Back in August the two went on a camping trip together and this time they decided to enjoy the sun and sand of the beach. They visited some of the sites at the National Mall like; The Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Syngin mentioned his love for road trips and especially the opportunity to see America first-hand.

On Tania’s Instagram page, where she shared images of their adventure, fans share their happiness for the two adventurers. One fan, in particular, Jan_Evans1, commented on a serious note saying, “Tania, 90 day fiance painted you to be a controlling person. It must be very hard to sit back and have that reputation.

I understand how hard it is to be in a relationship with someone with a drinking problem...it's so stressful! I wish you luck and happiness!” She wasn’t the only one as it seems many are concerned for Tania being married to an alcoholic that openly refuses to even try to quit with another saying, “I was married to a "functioning" alcoholic... I clung to his promises and his potential...but it was all talk.. big waste of time. Thank goodness I left, but some people stay because they invested and don't want to "give up" and end up miserable and regretful 20 years later. Leave while you're still young gurl!”

But, again, it does seem that they love each other and are willing and able to endure the hardships ahead of them.

We’ll have to see if it remains true in the future. Stay tuned to Blasting News for more ‘90 Day Fiancé’ updates as they become available.