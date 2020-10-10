Karine Martins and Paul Staehle appear to have put their recent controversial fight behind them. The couple made headlines in July after Paul shared a video of himself arguing with his wife on social media. After their fight, Karine filed a restraining order against Paul and accused him of sexually assaulting her. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers speculated that the couple would break up after they found out about Karine’s allegations. However, the two reality stars made up last month, and they agreed to drop the restraining orders they had filed against each other. Paul confirmed the news about his reconciliation with Karine after he posted her picture in his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, according to In Touch Weekly, Paul has named his second son Ethan. He posted on Instagram, "we got our son Pierre and Ethan on the Way."

The reunion

Paul’s latest Instagram picture was the first time that fans had seen Karine since July. The Brazilian reality star was wearing a black mask, and fans noticed that she had dyed her hair blue. After seeing the picture, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are convinced that Paul and his wife are ready to put their prolonged fight behind them. Last week, Paul shared a cute picture of himself feeding his son, Pierre, and it seems that his efforts to win back Karine succeeded.

Karine’s friend may have lied to police officers when she translated her statement

In a past Instagram post, the American reality star insinuated that one of Karine’s friends had misled police officers when they took his wife’s statement. Even though they have been together for more than three years, Paul and Karine still have trouble communicating with one another since they speak different languages.

Karine prefers to communicate in her native Portuguese language, and Paul has claimed that one of her friends translated her words incorrectly when she gave her a police statement. While fans have expressed their delight at the news of Paul and Karine’s reunion, the couple’s prolonged fight denied viewers the opportunity to watch them on the recently concluded “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Tell All episodes.

During a recent interview, “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All host, Shaun Robinson, revealed that Paul and Karine failed to participate in the season-ending episodes because they had not resolved their marital problems. Shaun explained that the couple’s situation was still delicate when TLC filmed the Tell All episodes, and the network did not want Paul and Karine to air their unresolved legal matters to the show’s viewers. Now that they appear to have solved their differences, viewers are hopeful that Paul and Karine will appear on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé.” It will be interesting to see whether TLC gives the two reality stars another opportunity to share their love story. For now, fans can follow the couple on social media to find out more about their reunion.