Sitting down with “Call of Duty” streamer Zack Kilter, of Killer Motive Steams, we discuss his rising career in the gaming industry and how he plans on paying it forward to other up-and-coming streamers in the future.

'Changing people's lives through gaming'

AG: What made you decide to start streaming?

ZK: What made me decide to start streaming was seeing how amazing influencers were to their fans and I wanted to change people’s lives through gaming.

AG: What kind of games do you stream and which do you prefer?

ZK: I stream a variety of games, but I love to stream FPS games like Call of Duty and Destiny II because they're one of a kind.

It takes skills to run and gun with a controller.

AG: Have you ever hosted a charity stream? If yes, what kind and what was the takeaway? What did you learn from it?

ZK: I have hosted a charity stream for the Black Lives Matter movement, and I learned that everyone needs equality and that's an essential part of becoming a great person. I also, learned that Black people are treated unfairly and they need second chances just like everyone else.

AG: What or who do you most attribute your success to?

ZK: I couldn't have done it without my family, especially my brothers, and my wife. They have stuck by my side through it all with no doubts. Most importantly NF is a large reason I am striving for greatness.

He reminds us all that we aren't alone in the struggle and it's not how hard you fall, but how many times you keep getting up and striving for greatness - no matter what.

AG: What do you think makes your streams stand out from others?

ZK: I think mine stands out for several reasons, but the most important reason is that I'm very open towards my viewers.

AG: What are some of the other reasons?

ZK: I think mine stands out more because there is a lot of humor - it’s adult humor because, you know, most of my followers are adults.

AG: Have you had any hardships with streaming and how did you overcome them?

ZK: A lot of my hardships have been dealing with subpar equipment but just knowing that my family supported me was enough to push me through it.

I have overcome a lot, due to the fact that I had a lot of self-motivation to strive to be better and, again, I had a lot of help from my family.

AG: What could you teach others that might help them to avoid some of the pitfalls you have experienced?

ZK: I’d like to teach others just starting out that it's all about networking and that once you get that down then you can be good at a lot. You also need to be diligent, self-disciplined, and tenacious.

The takeaway

Zack Kilter is a man that likes to help others and, after talking with him for just a little while it became clear, he feels that he can do that through the gaming industry. You can follow Zack’s streams at KM Streams on Facebook, on Twitter at @MotiveStreams, and on YouTube at Killer Motive Streams.