“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been closely following Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg’s crumbling relationship. Fans will get to watch the couple’s last moments together in the final episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” which returned to TLC on Sunday. Ahead of the show’s return, Deavan’s mother, Elicia Clegg had an interview with popular “90 Day Fiancé” blogger, John Yates, and she revealed that Deavan ended her relationship with Jihoon last year in November.

Elicia claimed that Deavan and Jihoon struggled to provide for their two children in Korea.

According to InTouch Weekly, Deavan’s mother said that Deavan struggled to adapt to life in Korea, and she could not adjust to the high costs of raising her two children in her new country because Jihoon did not have a steady job. Elicia revealed that the couple’s money problems forced them to separate in November last year, and her daughter has since moved on from her marriage to Jihoon. Fans will get to watch the events leading up to the couple’s separation in the final episodes of “The Other Way.”

Fans have slammed Deavan for moving on from Jihoon

Deavan confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Jihoon, but her Korean husband had refused to sign the divorce papers. Deavan is currently dating, Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles, but “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have criticized her for moving on too quickly from her relationship with Jihoon.

However, Deavan has defended her decision by claiming that Jihoon and his parents abused her and her daughter during their stay in Korea. The American reality star’s accusations recently forced TLC to withdraw the couple’s invite to the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All episodes.

On his part, Jihoon has rubbished Deavan’s child abuse allegations.

The 29-year-old reality star has claimed that his wife is using her social media account to spread false information about him and that Deavan has no evidence to prove her allegations. Jihoon has also vowed that he will fight for the permanent custody of his son, Taeyang. The Korean reality star has accused Deavan’s new boyfriend of trying to take his place in his son’s life.

Th The show's viewers have expressed their disappointment since they won’t get an opportunity to hear from the couple in the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes. In a past Instagram post, Deavan had promised fans that she would confront Jihoon during the season-ending episodes and reveal the reasons for their breakup. Fans will have to follow the couple on social media to get updates about their imminent divorce. Going by Elicia’s recent interview, Jihoon and Deavan’s differences appear irreconcilable.