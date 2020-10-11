“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have expressed their anger towards Nicole Nafziger due to her irresponsible use of her social media accounts. Even though her time on the popular reality show ended, Nicole has maintained a huge following on Instagram, where she has more than 600,000 followers. The American reality star often posts updates about her daily life, but her latest post has seen her receive a lot of criticism from fans after she appeared to allude that her boyfriend, Azan Tefou, had passed away.

Fans slam Nicole for posting a controversial article about Azan’s death

In the controversial Instagram post, Nicole shared a picture of herself with Azan.

However, she captioned the picture by writing “#RIP,” which led fans to believe that her boyfriend had died. After fans reached out to Nicole to offer their condolences, the 26-year-old reality star clarified that he is alive and well. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have slammed Nicole for misrepresenting the facts of the article. The criticism from her followers made her hold an interactive Q&A session, and she admitted that she earns money from sharing the controversial click bait articles.

Nicole has confessed that she works for a clickbait company

Nicole confessed that she works for a company that posts articles to her account, and the number of clicks that the articles receive determines her pay.

The American reality star defended her decision to earn income from posting clickbait articles by explaining that she was doing it for her family. While a section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers has criticized Nicole for exploiting her Instagram followers, some fans have defended her decision to work for the clickbait company by pointing out that she has the right to generate income for her family.

Fans have also speculated that Nicole will appear in a future season of “90 Day Fiancé,” but she has insisted that she will have to get married to Azan before she signs up for another season.

Vacation with Azan

Earlier this year, Nicole traveled to Morocco to spend her vacation with Azan.

The couple had planned to stay together for two weeks, but Nicole ended up living in the African country for more than four months due to the travel restrictions that were occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans were not happy with Nicole’s decision to prolong her stay with Azan because they felt that she had abandoned her daughter. The American reality star returned to the United States in August, and she has since posted pictures on Instagram showing her having a good time with her daughter. For now, Nicole has told fans that she will share her love story with Azan on “90 Day Fiancé” after they tie the knot. Talking about the latest episode of the show, Armando will meet Kenneth's family in the upcoming episode.