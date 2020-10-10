Nicole Nafziger appears determined to spend the rest of her life with her Moroccan beau, Azan Tefou. Fans got to know the couple when they starred in the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé” in 2014. Nicole and Azan went on to appear in the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” spinoff series and fans have speculated that they will have another opportunity to star on the popular reality show. However, in her latest Instagram post, Nicole declared that she would have to get married to Azan before appearing on another season of “90 Day Fiancé.”

Azan and Nicole already have wedding plans

The American reality star made the comments during a recent Q&A session with her Instagram followers.

After one fan asked Nicole whether she would consider starring on a future season of “90 Day Fiancé,” the 26-year-old reality star revealed that she would only appear on the show after completing her plans to tie the knot with Azan. During his appearances on “90 Day Fiancé,” Azan failed to secure a K-1 visa despite going through a long and tedious application process. Nicole has now told fans that the couple will avoid any missteps in their latest attempts to tie the knot, and they will share their journey with fans only after they complete their marriage plans.

Nicole admits that she acted foolishly when traveled to Morocco

In March of this year, Nicole traveled to Morocco to spend some time with Azan.

However, the American reality star ended up staying in the African country for close to four months because of the cancelation of international flights occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans criticized Nicole for abandoning her daughter in the United States in favor of having a good time with Azan.

The American reality star addressed the criticism in her latest Instagram stories, and she admitted that she had acted foolishly by spending such a long time away from her daughter.

While Nicole has insisted that she has no regrets concerning the time she spent with Azan, she has acknowledged that she should have been more considerate about her daughter’s feelings.

Nicole explained that she was not serious about her approach to the coronavirus pandemic when it began in March, which was the reason why she ended up being stuck in Morocco. The 26-year-old reality star returned to the United States in August, and she has been spending a lot of time with her daughter. Even though fans had criticized Nicole’s parenting skills, they are now looking forward to seeing her appear on TLC for another season of “90 Day Fiancé.” Some viewers have speculated that Nicole could return to Morocco to get married to Azan before they immigrate to America and start a new life together. From her latest Instagram post, fans feel that she is ready to make her relationship with Azan official.