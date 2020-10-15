Deavan Clegg is one of the most polarizing characters to ever feature on the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise. The 24-year-old reality star has received criticism from fans for her ongoing feud with her husband, Jihoon Lee. The couple is on the verge of a divorce, and Deavan has already moved onto a new relationship. Despite the backlash she has received from “90 Day Fiancé” viewers, Deavan remains one of the most attractive reality stars on the show, and her latest Instagram picture has seen her receive a lot of adoration from her followers.

Fans have praised Deavan for her impressive body figure

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have been reacting to Deavan’s impressive picture, which revealed her new slim figure.

The American reality star looked stunning in a pair of figure-hugging sweat pants, and she encouraged fans to sign up for a flat tummy mobile application if they wanted to get in shape. Deavan’s Instagram followers have commended her for sharing pictures of her toned body. The American reality star looks happy despite her ongoing marital problems with Jihoon. In addition to posting pictures of her new body, Deavan recently provided updates about her relationship situation with her new boyfriend.

Deavan and Christopher Park are currently getting ready for Halloween

The 24-year-old reality star has been dating an actor named, Christopher Park, and the couple has been preparing for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

Deavan has shared a picture of herself and Park putting up decorations for the popular American holiday, and some “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have speculated that Deavan may have already moved into her new boyfriend’s home. It will be interesting to see how Jihoon reacts to his wife’s latest picture. According to In Touch Weekly, the Korean reality star has claimed that he is still married to Deavan on paper and that she was wrong to start dating another man before they finalized their divorce.

Jihoon has accused Deavan’s new man of trying to take his place in his young son’s life. The Korean reality star will not be pleased with the image of Christopher Park putting up Halloween decorations in Deavan’s home. Jihoon has hinted that he may move to the courts to secure the permanent custody of his son.

On her part, Deavan has defended her decision to get her new man involved in her children’s lives. The American reality star has always insisted that Jihoon is not a good father because of his frequent lies about his financial security. Fans will get to learn more about the couple’s marital struggles in the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”However, the two reality stars will not participate in the season-ending Tell All episodes because of Deavan’s pending child abuse allegations against Jihoon. Fans will have to follow the estranged couple on Instagram to get updates about the fate of their crumbling relationship.