Jihoon Lee has been more outspoken ever since his break up with Deavan Clegg. The couple is currently starring in the ongoing season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” but they have aired their differences on social media during the last few months. Jihoon and the American have clashed over their money problems ever since their first run on “90 Day Fiancé" and Deavan recently confirmed that she had moved on from her troubled marriage. However, in a recent cryptic post, Jihoon accused Deavan of belittling his efforts to provide for his family, reports In Touch Weekly.

Deavan has claimed that Jihoon lied about his financial stability

Throughout the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” Deavan has consistently accused Jihoon of lying about his financial situation. The American reality star has claimed that Jihoon tricked her into moving to Korea, but she was shocked to find out that Jihoon did not have a stable job. Instead, the 29-year-old reality star could only secure part-time jobs to provide for his wife and their young family, and he has slammed Deavan for failing to appreciate his hard work.

Jihoon feels that his wife despised his part-time jobs

According to InTouch, in his latest Instagram story, Jihoon told fans that he has been working as a deliveryman for the past few months.

The Korean reality star insisted that he was proud of his part-time job, and he had always worked hard to provide for his family. In a thinly veiled attack directed towards Deavan, Jihoon claimed that she had been prejudiced against him, and she did not attempt to educate herself on the challenges that he faced in his part-time job.

Jihoon’s latest Instagram post appears to confirm that his break up with Deavan was financially motivated.

Deavan has informed fans that she is currently dating, Christopher Park, an actor based in Los Angeles. The American reality star has suggested that she is happy with her new man and that he takes care of her financial needs.

Fans have criticized Deavan for getting into a new relationship even though she has not finalized her divorce with Jihoon. However, the 24-year-old reality star recently defended her actions by explaining that Jihoon had refused to sign his divorce papers. Fans will have to tune into the remaining episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” to find out why Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship failed to work out. Unfortunately, the couple will not participate in the season-ending Tell All episodes because of the unresolved child abuse allegations that Deavan leveled against Jihoon. The Korean reality star has defended himself from the serious accusations, and he has now insinuated that Deavan broke up with him because she despised his modest delivery job.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode, the latest episode features Armando's father meeting Kenneth.