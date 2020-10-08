This morning "90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed posted a challenge to PewDiePie on his Instagram account. For those who don't know, PewDiePie is a well-known Youtuber, comedian, and gamer. When big Ed called him out, PewDiePie clapped back with reference to Ed as a big simp which is man who foolishly overvalues women and puts them on a pedestal.

The back and forth

Not long after the Reality TV star, Big Ed, challenged PewDiePie, he clapped back at him, and the pre-bout weigh-in began! In a clip from April, PewDiePie had claimed that Ed was greasing his hair saying, "You're putting mayo in your hair!", to which Ed responded this October 8 by feigning shock while looking into the camera and saying, "What?!

At least I have hair, PewDiePie!"

Big Ed goes on to clarify things this morning. We see him holding up a Rockem Sockem Robots toy with punches being thrown, and he says, "PewDiePie! Big Ed here. Listen! I'm here to counter you and critique YOU!" Of course, PewDiePie won't let on that he is intimidated saying, sarcastically, "Am I sweating?"

To which Ed deftly responds, "He's sweating more than me!" So as to say, that's a lot! So the "Die" has been cast, so to speak. And Ed is no stranger to self-deprecation. Let's see how his fans respond.

The fan reaction

Not surprisingly, the Instagram post quickly garnered more than 4,000 views, so it's clear that fans like the idea of a brawl between the two personalities and have had varying opinions on the matter.

Initially, it becomes apparent that fans think he bit off more than he can chew with one fan, nanteslial saying clearly, "You are delusional, stop".

Another fan, arbys.sidekick, went even further, saying, "Oh now he's gonna fight with the king!!!" The Instagram fan, _realkingofcolor took a jab at PewDiePie saying, "PoodyPie lmfaoo wtf".

Some of Big Ed's followers don't seem to be very fond of him, at all, especially tfennell23, who calls to our attention Big Ed's Cheating, lying, and deception saying that he confounds everyone at TLC.

Many followers do not appear to be fans of Big Ed with one fan going so far as to say that Ed's 15 minutes of fame are up and that he should stop promoting himself.

You can check out the short video of Ed calling PewDiePie and read the fan's comments by following the embed below and keep up with Eds' shenanigans and attempts to maintain his fame. It's clear that, for better or worse, in fame or infamy, he's still someone people listen to and follow! You can also follow other "90 Day Fiancé" Reality TV stars by watching TLC, Thursday, October 22 at 3:00 AM or you can catch it for free online at TLC.