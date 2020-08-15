Ed “Big Ed” Brown has always had a strained relationship with "90 Day Fiancé" fans. The American reality star appeared on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" earlier this year, and many viewers had mixed reactions towards his personality. While many fans expressed their support for Big Ed when the show began, they soon turned on him after a few episodes. Fans have accused the 54-year-old reality star of having a big ego, and many have pointed to his recent Instagram post as proof of his inflated sense of pride.

Big Ed praised himself

In his latest Instagram post, Big Ed posted a positive review from a fan praising him for his work on the Cameo website.

Cameo allows fans to receive personalized messages from their favorite celebrities at a fee. Big Ed recently joined the popular celebrity website, and according to his profile, he charges $69 to interact with fans. The former "90 Day Fiancé" star shared a glowing five-star review from one of his fans which claimed that he had exceeded the fan’s expectations. The message claimed that Big Ed was an awesome person for interacting with his followers on Cameo. However, a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers has criticized Big Ed for sharing the review.

The fans have slammed Big Ed for blowing his own horn, and some have suggested that the American reality star is desperate to attract clients for his Cameo account.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have made fun of Big Ed for sharing the message, with some suspecting that the 54-year-old reality star may have made up the positive review. The viewers also feel that Big Ed’s latest post proves that he only cares about himself, and his huge ego was one of the reasons why his relationship with Rosemarie Vega failed to work out during their time on "90 Day Fiancé."

Rose and Big Ed's relationship

Rosemarie broke up with Big Ed after the American reality star refused to cancel his planned vasectomy.

Throughout the season, Rosemarie had expressed her desire to have children with Big Ed. However, the 54-year-old reality star insisted that he did not want to have any children with his Filipino girlfriend and that he would go through with his planned vasectomy. Fans now feel that Big Ed’s latest Instagram post proves that he has a high opinion of himself, and he was not willing to accommodate Rosemarie’s desires.

It will be interesting to see whether Big Ed responds to the reaction he has received. The controversial television personality has not shied away from confronting his critics in the past, and fans should expect him to issue a statement to address the backlash his Instagram post has generated. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."