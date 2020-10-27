According to In Touch Weekly, in a now-unavailable Instagram Story, Ariela defended her decision to force her fiancé Biniyam Shibre to walk on foot in an episode. "90 Day Fiancé" star Ariela Weinberg is speaking up after the show’s fans criticized her for it. She acknowledged that there a lot of countries where cars do not have seats, including Biniyam’s home country of Ethiopia. But her outburst was really just out of concern for her newborn baby.

She told the story of their car getting rear-ended on that day. She was just worried that without seats and other safety gear, her child and other things in the automobile would just be like "projectile missiles." In the episode, the couple argued after they could not agree on how to get home after she was discharged from the hospital.

Since she just had a C-section, she told Biniyam to walk home with their baby in his arms. Fans were outraged by the sequence. Even with Biniyam's umbrella, they felt that the baby should not be exposed to the heat that day.

Ariela, Biniyam, and their '90 Day Fiancé' stint

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have become one of the most controversial couples in the "90 Day Fiance" franchise. Ariela and Biniyam first became a couple around March 2019. They eventually had a baby together, which Ariela gave birth to in December that year. Ariela started her time on the popular reality show when she was already pregnant. She was then preparing to move to Ethiopia.

Biniyam Shibre comes up with merchandise

Biniyam Shibre has announced that he will be selling merchandise but it looks like the fans are not too happy about it. Biniyam told his Instagram followers that he will be posting his merchandise on the store EthioAmerican in the online marketplace Redbubble.

Among the items available are bedsheets, clothes, and phone cases. A lot of fans congratulated the Ethiopian citizen for his new business venture. However, many also did not like the designs shown in the products.

Ariela, Biniyam to name baby 'Aviel'

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg have confirmed that they will be naming their baby “Aviel.” In an Instagram post, Ariela revealed that Aviel is a Hebrew name, which is in reference to her Jewish heritage.

She said that the name meant "God is my father," which she and Biniyam liked. She also disclosed that the baby’s nickname will be “Avi.” Avid watchers of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" breathed a collective sigh of relief upon hearing the news. The couple initially planned to call their son "Simba," inspired by the Disney movie "The Lion King." Fans can watch more of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre on the current season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." It will be on TLC on Sunday, November 01, at 08 PM ET. Stay tuned for more news and updates on reality shows.