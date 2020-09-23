"Supergirl" originally began airing on CBS. It was later moved to The CW. With that change, production was moved to Vancouver. Both of these meant that it could much more easily fit into The CW's stable of DC-based shows.

The series has become one of the cornerstones of the programming block that's essentially become the network's flagship. At times, it might seem like the 'CWverse' of DC Comics-inspired series could have the pull to go on forever. But that's not necessarily a sentiment-based in reality.

Next season of 'Supergirl' is to be the last

The upcoming season of "Supergirl" is set to be the series' farewell.

According to Variety, the production of the season is expected to begin next month. Episodes are tentatively scheduled to start airing in 2021. The production schedule for "Supergirl," like many other series, was affected by COVID-19. And the shooting schedule has also been altered to accommodate star Melissa Benoist's pregnancy.

Entertainment Weekly reports that it wasn't specified if the decision to end was from the network or the showrunners. The choice to end "Arrow" earlier this year was reportedly not made by The CW.

"Arrow" was the original piece that began and ended up being referred to as the 'CWverse.' But quite some time referred to as the 'Arrowverse.'

"Supergirl" has crossed over with its CW counterparts on various occasions.

Characters and storylines frequently blend in across the lines of the different series. And like many other installments of the franchise, it's had many cameos past DC adaptations. Including two actresses who've played Supergirl in past projects. Helen Slater played Supergirl in the 1984 movie of the same name.

Laura Vandervoort played the character on the long-running series "Smallville," much of which also aired on The CW.

It's not clear at this point if Melissa Benoist might show up from time to time in other CWverse projects. "Arrow" star Stephen Amell initially hinted that he would pop in from time to time after his show's conclusion.

But he's since changed course, indicating that his time with the franchise was over.

At least one 'Supergirl' spin-off is in the works

The impact of "Supergirl" is set to linger on for a while to come. Perhaps the biggest way would be the upcoming series "Superman & Lois." Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are playing the title characters. Hoechlin first appeared as Superman on "Supergirl." Fittingly, seeing as the characters are cousins. Tulloch came along to the CWverse later on.

With the end of "Arrow" and "Supergirl" concluding, half of the original four CWverse parts will be gone. "The Flash" continues, and there've been reports of contract negotiations to extend its run for some time.

However, after a successful start, changes that have alienated fans have caused doubts in the show's continued sustainability. The fourth original piece, "Legends of Tomorrow," also carries on. Other installments have since been added to the shared universe, with others still apparently being planned, which means that the CWverse will probably be around for a long time to come.