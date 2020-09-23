Deavan Clegg wants to make her break up with Jihoon, official. Ever since fans learned about the couple’s marital problems, they have blamed Deavan for putting too much pressure on Jihoon. A majority of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers feel that the American reality star had too many expectations when she moved to Korea to start a new life with Jihoon. Fans have also accused Deavan of cheating on her husband after she confirmed that she had started dating again. However, the American reality star recently hit back at her critics by revealing that Jihoon has not signed their divorce papers.

Deavan has already initiated divorce proceedings against Jihoon

In a recent Instagram post, Deavan asked “90 Day Fiancé” fans to stop blaming her for her current standoff with Jihoon. The 23-year-old reality star claimed that she had initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, but he had refused to sign his divorce papers to finalize the process. Deavan asked fans to leave her alone because she has been trying to make her separation with Jihoon official. A section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers has now speculated that Jihoon will not sign his divorce papers until Deavan relinquishes her custody claims for their son, Taeyang. The fans feel that Deavan will have to surrender permanent custody to Jihoon if she wants to get their separation approved.

In a past Instagram post, the Korean reality star declared that he did not want his son to have a new father.

Jihoon and Deavan may be involved in an intense custody battle

A few months after moving back to the United States, Deavan started dating Christopher Park, an actor living in Los Angeles. Deavan’s decision to start dating again irritated Jihoon, and he has admitted that his wife’s actions hurt him.

The 29-year-old reality star has insisted that he wants to be part of his son’s life. It appears that Jihoon could be delaying his divorce to Deavan so that he gains more leverage in the couple’s looming custody battle. After seeing Deavan’s latest Instagram post, fans are now looking forward to the resumption of the final episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” next month.

Jihoon and Deavan have had a troubled marriage during the second run on the popular reality show, and fans will get to watch the couple’s relationship crumble when the season returns on October 11. Deavan has also promised fans that she will confront Jihoon during the season-ending Tell All episodes. The American reality star has insisted that her Korean husband should shoulder the blame for their failed marriage. However, it appears that Jihoon is standing up for himself, and he will fight for the right to raise his son since Deavan is now in a new relationship.