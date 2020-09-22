While the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” ended last Sunday, the drama between the show’s cast members could spill over onto social media. During the season, Colt Johnson broke up with Jess, and the two reality stars have since been taking shots at each other. In a recent Instagram post, Jess claimed that Colt had manipulated her emotions during their time together, and his actions made her fall into depression. Colt has also had a tense relationship with his ex-wife, Larissa dos Santo. Jess and Larissa recently ganged up on Instagram to make fun of Colt’s mother. Notably, after Jess's comment, she has deleted the comment section from it.

Jess calls Eric’s mother better than 'the other Debbie'

In her latest Instagram post, Larissa shared a picture of herself hanging out with her boyfriend’s mother. Larissa and her boyfriend, Eric, strengthened their relationship in the last couple of episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” and it appears that Larissa has struck up a strong bond with Eric’s mother, who shares the name Debbie with Colt’s mother. However, Jess commented on Larissa’s latest Instagram post by claiming that Eric’s mother was “better than the other Debbie.” Jess was taking a shot at her ex-boyfriend's mother, and she still holds a grudge against her for interfering in her relationship with Colt.

Debbie and Jess had a tense relationship

When they started dating, Jess and Colt had some good chemistry, and “90 Day Fiancé” viewers thought that they would take the next step in their relationship after Jess invited her boyfriend to Brazil to meet her family. Unfortunately for the couple, Colt’s mother decided to accompany her son for the trip, and she fell out with Jess after they had dinner with her family.

Jess accused Debbie of disrespecting her parents, while Colt’s mother claimed that the Brazilian reality star was using her son to secure a better life in the United States.

Jess has also accused Debbie of encouraging Colt to cheat on her with Vanessa. The Brazilian reality star broke up with Colt after Vanessa moved into his home.

Debbie defended her son by claiming that she had invited Vanessa to live at her house because she was dealing with a divorce. However, Jess suspected that Colt’s mother was trying to set up her son with Vanessa. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers are now looking forward to the upcoming three-part Tell All episodes to see how Colt and Jess get along. A section of fans has speculated that Jess and Larissa could gang up on their ex-partner. The two reality stars recently claimed that Colt had leaked their nude pictures to his friends. Colt has not addressed the allegations, and he may have to defend himself from Jess’s claims that he manipulated her emotions during their time together.