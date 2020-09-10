With the fate of its 2020 season still up in the air, the Nebraska college football team has focused its attention on recruiting. Huskers’ fans are still holding out hope that the Big Ten will reconsider its decision to postpone the season. Eight Nebraska players recently filed a court case to challenge the resolution, and the Big Ten has been under political pressure from President Donald Trump, who has urged the conference to play football this year. While it remains unclear whether the Big Ten’s commissioner, Kevin Warren will give in to the demands from the Huskers’ players, the team’s fans have been celebrating their latest recruiting success.

Mikai credits Huskers’ coach for commitment decision

This week, three-star defensive linebacker, Mikai Gbayor announced that he would be joining Nebraska in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 220 pounds athlete credited the Huskers’ defensive backs coach Mike Dawson as the reason why he decided to commit to the team. Mikai has praised Coach Dawson for his energy during the recruiting process. The talented player from Irvington High School, New Jersey became the 18th commit for Nebraska, which helped the team’s2021 recruiting class move into the 22nd spot nationally.

Coach Frost’s recruiting success at Nebraska

Since becoming Nebraska’s head coach, Coach Scott Frost has led the Huskers to a top 25 national finish in the last two recruiting cycles, and experts feel that the talented 2021 class will cement his recruiting prowess.

Nebraska’s fans are confident that the team will challenge for a national championship in the next few years. Coach Frost will have to develop his talented roster into a formidable team if the Huskers are to take over Ohio State’s position as the perennial favorites to win the Big Ten conference. Despite their rivalry, the two teams have been vocal in their opposition to Commissioner Warren’s decision to postpone the season.

Ohio State’s quarterback, Justin Fields recently started a petition requesting the Big Ten to reinstate the 2020 season. Field’s collected more than 250,000 signatures after he launched the petition, and some analysts have speculated that he could enter the transfer portal if the Big Ten fails to reverse its decision.

On their part, Nebraska players recently had their first legal victory over the Big Ten after a court ordered the Power 5 Conference to provide more information about the procedures it followed before it canceled fall sports. In a past interview, Coach Frost insisted that the Huskers players would be much safer from the coronavirus if they played out the 2020 season. The former UCF coach has proved that he cares about his players, and his recruiting record during his three years at Nebraska is proof that he could turn the team into a college football powerhouse.