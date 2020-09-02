Rosemarie Vega is a changed woman. During her run on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” fans felt that the Filipino reality star was a little timid. At the time, Rosemarie was soft-spoken, while her boyfriend, Big Ed, had an outgoing personality. However, ever since the two reality stars broke up, fans have noticed that Rosemarie has been more confident, and her latest Instagram post is proof that she is enjoying her life without Big Ed.

Rosemarie’s stunning picture

The 23-year-old reality star recently shared a stunning picture of herself modeling a sweatpants outfit. Rosemarie looked self-assured in the photograph, and some fans likened her posture to that of a supermodel.

To caption the picture, Rosemarie encouraged her fans to be fearless and pursue their dreams. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have praised the Filipino reality star for her newfound confidence. In addition to her striking pose, Rosemarie’s long hair impressed her followers, while her red lipstick completed her beautiful appearance. Rosemarie appears to have won over many admirers, and one former star commented on the gorgeous picture.

Rosemarie could be dating Stephanie Matto

Stephanie Matto applauded Rosemarie’s fabulous hair, which led to fans speculating that the two reality stars could be dating. Stephanie made history this year when she appeared alongside Erika Owens on “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.” The two reality stars became the first same-sex couple to appear on the “90 Day Fiancé” series.

However, they broke up when their time on the show ended, and while Erika has moved on, Stephanie has claimed that she is currently not dating. Nevertheless, fans have speculated that the American reality star could be in a relationship with Rosemarie, who has admitted that she is bisexual.

Earlier this year, Rosemarie revealed that she had been in a relationship with a woman after breaking up with Big Ed.

The Filipino reality star opened up about the relationship during the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes. After Stephanie commented on Rosemarie’s latest Instagram post, fans suspect that the two reality stars could be secretly dating. However, Stephanie and Rosemarie have not confirmed the dating rumors.

Viewers wouldn’t mind seeing the popular reality stars in a relationship, and many hope that they will appear on other spinoff shows on TLC.

In the meantime, fans should follow Rosemarie and Stephanie on Instagram to find out more about their alleged relationship. Over the past few weeks, the former “90 Day Fiancé” stars have been commenting on each other’s posts, and their followers feel that they have been casually flirting with each other. While the two reality stars had to break up with their partners after their first appearance on the show, fans think that they would be perfect for each other. Meanwhile, in the latest episode of the show fans witnessed Biniyam and Ariela's fight.