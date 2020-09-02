Former “90 Day Fiancé” stars Evelyn and Justin Halas embarked on a new journey this week. The couple starred on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé” and they tied the knot when the show ended. Six years later, the couple is still happily married. In April this year, Evelyn announced that she was pregnant. The Colombian reality star claimed that she had not expected the news, but she looked forward to having her first child. Evelyn finally delivered her baby this week, and she took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news.

Evelyn shares a picture of her baby boy

In her latest Instagram story, Evelyn shared a picture of her baby’s little foot, and she told fans that she had successfully given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The Colombian reality star was thrilled as she shared the news. Fans congratulated Evelyn after she made the announcement, and she joins a growing list of former “90 Day Fiancé” stars who have had babies in the last two years. Fans have also praised Evelyn and Justin for sticking together despite an initially difficult start to their relationship.

Justin and Evelyn’s love story

Justin first met Evelyn during a sports trip to Colombia.The American reality star was attending a rugby game in the South American country when he spotted Evelyn. Justin has claimed that he fell in love with her immediately after he saw her, and he decided to ask her out. The couple dated for 2 weeks before Justin returned to the United States.

Despite the geographical distance, Justin and Evelyn continued communicating with each other, and Justin decided to propose to his girlfriend. The couple applied for a K-1 visa after they got engaged, but Justin’s family did not get along with Evelyn when she first landed in America.

Some of Justin’s family members felt that Evelyn was getting married to Justin because of his money.

They also felt that Justin was making a mistake by getting married to a foreigner. Evelyn had a hard time getting along with Justin’s family, but she eventually won them over when she proved that she genuinely loved her boyfriend, and the couple tied the knot before her K-1 visa expired. Six years after their run on “90 Day Fiancé,” the couple will embark on a new parenthood journey.

When she announced her pregnancy, Evelyn admitted that she had not planned to have a baby with her husband. The Colombian reality star claimed that the couple was in no hurry to start a family. However, now that they have welcomed their first child, Evelyn appears excited to start a new stage of her life with Justin. Many fans are happy for the couple, and some hope that the two reality stars will appear on a future spinoff series of “90 Day Fiancé.”