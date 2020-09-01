Loren Brovarnik has never shied away from confrontation. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have always admired Loren because of her confident personality, and she recently made a return to “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” after giving birth to her son, Shai, in April. Loren has shared her parenthood journey with her followers on Instagram. However, a section of fans has made fun of Loren's increased weight after her pregnancy. Despite the criticism from her haters, the American reality star has maintained a positive attitude, and she recently answered her detractors in her latest Instagram picture.

Loren shares a picture to highlight her weight loss progress

The popular reality star recently shared a picture of her new body on Instagram, and fans were surprised after seeing her weight loss progress. Loren looked stunning in a black bra, and her followers noted that she had developed some abdominal muscles due to her frequent workouts. To caption the picture, Loren told her followers that she felt blessed, and she wouldn’t let the criticism from her haters stress her out. The American reality star recently opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia, and her latest picture is proof that she has overcome the tough mental condition.

Loren’s struggles with postpartum depression

In a past Instagram post, Loren wrote that she had always been insecure about her body.

After she gave birth to her son, Loren struggled to establish a maternal bond with her baby, and she also had to deal with her changing body. The “90 Day Fiancé” star suffered from postpartum depression due to her emotional insecurity. However, Loren overcame the condition by connecting with other young mothers on social media.

The American reality star has claimed that talking to other women helped her overcome her anxiety, and she developed a positive attitude towards her body shape.

From Loren’s Instagram picture, it is clear that she is comfortable in her own skin, and she is not afraid to share pictures of her post-pregnancy body.

In addition to overcoming her insecurities, Loren has strengthened her maternal bond with her son. Over the past few weeks, the popular reality star has shared pictures of herself bonding with Shai. “90 Day Fiancé” fans have praised Loren for sharing her parenthood journey on Instagram. Loren has also been a huge hit since she returned on “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.” The American reality star and her husband, Alexei, have recently turned into fan favorites due to their decision to feature Shai during their scenes on the show. Viewers have also expressed their appreciation for Alexei for helping Loren overcome her postpartum depression. After seeing her latest Instagram post, fans are confident that the American reality star will not shy away from taking on her haters.

Meanwhile, according to US Weekly, Loren has congratulated Hannah Ferrier over her pregnancy.