The midseason finale of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” provided a dramatic twist to Jenny and Sumit’s relationship. Viewers finally had an opportunity to hear from Sumit’s parents, and they did not hold back on their criticism of Jenny. Fans learned that the American reality star pretended to be a tourist during her first visit to India in 2013. Sumit’s parents welcomed Jenny into their home because they thought that she was their son’s Facebook friend. However, they have now raised their objections after finding out that Jenny intends to get married into their family.

Jenny’s age puts her at a disadvantage

In Monday’s episode, Sumit’s father, Anil, told producers that Jenny was too old to have a relationship with his son. Anil hinted that he would not approve any wedding plans between Sumit and Jenny because the couple could not bear any children together. At 61-years-old, Jenny’s chances of conceiving are slim, and Anil feels that she wouldn’t make a good wife for his son. Sumit’s parents have expressed their desire to have grandchildren, and it will be difficult for them to accept Jenny since she may have already reached her menopause. In addition to her inability to give birth to a child, Sumit’s parents have revealed that they do not trust Jenny.

Sumit’s parents do not trust Jenny

During her first trip to India, Jenny struck up a good relationship with Sumit’s mother. Fans have speculated that the American reality star used her close ties with her boyfriend’s mother to hide their romantic relationship. Sumit’s parents have admitted that they felt blindsided when they found out that Jenny was sleeping with their son, and it appears that the incident led to them losing their trust in the American reality star.

Fans have now speculated that Jenny and Sumit could be on a collision course when “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” returns in October.

In a teaser video clip promoting the show’s return, Jenny asks Sumit to severe ties with his parents. Sumit defiantly insists that he would never consider taking such drastic action, and fans now fear that the Indian reality star could end his relationship with Jenny.

The couple’s love story has been full of twists and turns ever since they made their debut on “90 Day Fiancé,” but viewers have speculated their relationship could end if Jenny fails to win over Sumit’s parents. The American reality star has made no secret about her desire to get married to Sumit, but her age could work against her since she can’t have any children. It will also be interesting to see whether Sumit will be willing to stand up to his parents and defend his relationship with Jenny. Stay tuned for more news and updates.