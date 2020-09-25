“90 Day Fiancé” fans are not happy with Fernanda Flores. The 22-year-old reality star has remained active on social media ever since she appeared in the sixth season of “90 Day Fiancé.” The Mexican reality star often posts some sexy pictures of herself on social media, and while the show’s viewers have always praised Fernanda for her beauty, her recent post has left many fans angry with her due to her decision to use her body to make a political statement.

Fans slam Fernanda for her half-naked Instagram post

In a controversial post, Fernanda recently shared a series of half-naked pictures with the intention of defending immigrants in the United States.

The Mexican reality star was wearing a sexy black bikini outfit and a pair of sweat pants. However, Fernanda lowered the sweat pants to expose her butt, and she captioned the picture by writing that immigrants make the United States great. Fernanda appeared to take the picture on a yacht, and there was an American flag in the background. “90 Day Fiancé” viewers have slammed fans for posting the seminude pictures as she addressed an important political issue. One fan pointed out that despite Fernanda’s good intentions to fight for the right of immigrants, it was hard to take her seriously because she had exposed herself. Fans felt that by flaunting her body, Fernanda was being disrespectful to other immigrants who may not have the same opportunities that she has secured after she immigrated to the United States.

Fernanda has not confirmed her relationship rumors

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have also question Fernanda’s immigrant status after she finalized her divorce to Jonathan Rivera earlier this year. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after their time on “90 Day Fiancé” ended. However, their marriage did not last long.

Fernanda accused Jonathan of infidelity, and she alleged that he had physically abused her. The two reality stars filed for a divorce in 2019 and Fernanda took to Instagram in March this year to celebrate the completion of her divorce proceedings. It is still unclear whether the Mexican reality star has secured American citizenship.

In addition to questions about her residency status, fans have also been wondering about Fernanda’s love life.

After her divorce, several media reports claimed that Fernanda was dating Clay Harbor, a former contestant on The Bachelorette. However, Fernanda is yet to confirm the rumors, and fans have not found any pictures of Fernanda’s alleged new boyfriend on her Instagram page. Instead, Fernanda has frequently posted pictures of her sexy body, leading fans to speculate that she may consider a career in the adult entertainment industry. The Mexican reality star had cosmetic surgery to enhance her breasts during her now failed marriage with Jonathan, and she has not been ashamed to flaunt her sexy figure on Instagram.

Nevertheless, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have urged her to stop making political statements in her posts.