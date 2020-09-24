“90 Day Fiancé” star Paul Staehle might be moving on from his broken marriage to Karine Martins. The two reality stars have been estranged since July after they were involved in an intense fight. Karine filed a restraining order against her husband immediately after their argument, and the couple will have to stay away from each other until December when their pending court case is determined. However, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers suspect that Paul could be considering making his current separation with Karine permanent after he posted a picture of a mysterious woman on Instagram.

Fans have speculated that Paul is dating a Brazilian journalist

In his latest Instagram story, Paul shared a beautiful picture of his rumored girlfriend. The American reality star has been living in Brazil for the past few months, and he may have a new partner in his life. Some hawkeyed “90 Day Fiancé” fans have learned that Paul’s mysterious woman goes by the name Rayza Lima, and she claims to be a journalist on her Instagram profile. While fans have speculated that Paul could be dating the Brazilian woman, the 35-year-old reality star has not confirmed the rumors. Instead, he has previously stated that he wants to get back together with Karine.

Karine has remained silent ever since her fight with Paul

Despite their ongoing marital problems, Paul has expressed optimism that he will mend his relationship with Karine. In a past Instagram story, Paul claimed that he had chosen to travel to Brazil to give his wife some space to deal with her mental health.

According to Paul, Karine had fallen into depression due to the pressure she experienced when she starred in the fifth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” Paul remains hopeful that Karine will drop their ongoing court case, but the Brazilian reality star has not given any indication that she will reconcile with her husband.

Ever since her fight with Paul, Karine has remained silent, and fans have no idea whether she will withdraw her rape allegations against her husband. Fortunately, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers could get an opportunity to hear from Karine in the upcoming Tell All episodes. Fans hope that Karine and Paul will shed light on the status of their relationship in the season-ending episodes. TLC has announced that it will air a three-part Tell All, and it will be interesting to see whether Paul and Karine will feature on the show due to the existing restraining order between the couple. Until the episodes air, fans will have to follow Paul on Instagram to get more details about his marital status. After seeing his latest Instagram post, “90 Day Fiancé” viewers fear that the American reality star may be losing his patience with Karine, and he is ready to move on.

Meanwhile, according to ET, Darcey and Stacey recently revealed Tom's secret proposal.