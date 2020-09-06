6ix9ine is one of the most popular rappers in the world. The star is a polarizing figure in the rap game where every rapper has seemingly talked about him, albeit in a negative way.

Many have called him a rat and a snitch due to him cooperating with the police. As many rappers have come from gangs and a criminal background or, to put it in rap terms, "the streets," they have distanced themselves from him as many have refused to collaborate with him.

About 6ix9ine

6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was born on May 8, 1996, with the given name of Daniel Hernandez in Bushwick, New York. His biological father is also named Daniel Hernandez, although he was kicked out of the family by 6ix9ine's mother when the younger Hernandez was nine for using heroin.

His mother and stepfather then raised him alongside his brother. His stepfather was shot though when Hernandez was 13, which left him traumatized and put him into depression and anxiety. This also put the Hernandez family in a financial crisis as his mother was unable to support the family financially, which left 6ix9ine and his brother going nights without dinner.

6ix9ine's legal troubles

6ix9ine has spent a lot of time in the courtroom battling the law due to multiple criminal acts that he has committed.

As a minor, he spent time at Rikers for selling heroin. It is believed that his time spent there is where he was introduced to gang life and possibly joined the Bloods gang.

In 2015, he used a child in a sexual performance, which he ended up being charged for but was never given jail time, nor did he have to register as a sex offender.

In July 2018, he choked a 16-year-old at a mall in Houston, Texas but was arrested in New York for the incident. The teenager didn't press charges, which resulted in Hernandez not being given any punishment.

In November 2018, he was arrested along with multiple Nine Trey Gangsters members for racketeering, firearms, conspiracy to commit murder, and armed robbery and faced anywhere from 47 years to life in prison if convicted.

He decided to cooperate with the government to lessen his sentence. This drew the ire of many in the hip hop/rap game as it is viewed as turning your back on the streets and not abiding by street code.

He implicated two of his former associates in Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Elijah "Nuke" Mack, which they were both found guilty of kidnapping 6ix9ine and face 30 years to life in prison.

With 6ix9ine's case garnering a ton of media attention, a lot was learned about him and his life, including the fact that his biological father was still alive, which Hernandez was unaware of. When he saw his biological father at his sentence hearing, he broke down in tears.

As he cooperated, he was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 13 months served. As Hernandez suffered from asthma and was at greater risk for contracting COVID-19, he was released to home confinement to serve the final five months of his term.

Dummy Boy

Dummy Boy was 6ix9ine's first album that was released days after he got arrested. The album consisted of 13 tracks with features on all of them except "Wondo". Some of his most popular songs are in this album, which includes "STOOPID'' featuring Bobby Shmurda, "BEBE" featuring Anuel AA, "FEFE" featuring Nicki Minaj, and others.

Lil Baby, Tory Lanez, Kanye West, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gunna, and Trife Drew are other artists that are featured on this album.

Recent feuds

6ix9ine is known to clash and get into feuds with other artists. His most notable feud is with Trippie Redd, although they haven't clashed since 6ix9ine got released from prison. He also got into a feud with Chief Keef back in 2018, which resulted in 6ix9ine ordering a hit on him, which he admitted to in court.

He also feuded with YG, which resulted in 6ix9ine trolling him with an Instagram post and the former releasing a diss track called "Stop Snitchin."

Since his release from prison, he's feuded with Meek Mill, Rich the Kid, Lil Durk, and most notably, Lil Reese, who seemingly can't stop talking about him.

Lil Durk claimed that 6ix9ine's label offered him $3 million to keep feuding and trolling with him, but he declined the offer. New York rapper Lil Tjay claimed the same offer was made to him.

Lil Reese has stated that he has a 6ix9ine diss track on his upcoming album and said that no one would cry when Hernandez dies. He also came under fire recently for associating all Mexicans with 6ix9ine but later clarified his stance.

TattleTales

6ix9ine announced his album while in the streets of Chicago, which he seemed to do so in order to get the ire of Chicago rappers who take gang life and not snitching seriously.

Like Dummy Boy, the album has 13 songs, although with fewer features. Rumors were circulating that major artists like NBA YoungBoy, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Megan Thee Stallion would be featured on 6ix9ine's album, although those turned out to be false.

6ix9ine also teased throwing a Tory Lanez collaboration that was recorded back in 2017, but he ultimately didn't.

His most notable song on TattleTales is "GOOBA," which was the first song he put out since being put on home confinement. The video broke YouTube's record for most views for a hip-hop video in 24 hours (43 million views) and has been played over 555 million times. It reached the third spot on the Billboard Hot 100, although there was some controversy surrounding it that got Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber involved with their single "Stuck With U," which took the number one spot.

Another song that has a music video is "TROLLZ," featuring Nicki Minaj, which was thought to have broken 6ix9ine's own YouTube record for most views for a hip-hop video in 24 hours but was subsequently not given the record due to controversy.

It reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently at 260 million views.

His third single, "YAYA," was his first Spanish song since his release from prison. It has amassed 148 million views and reached 99 on the Billboard Hot 100. Once he was set free from being under supervised surveillance on August 2, he released a song called "PUNANI" with the music video showing him roaming around the streets of New York. As of this writing, it has gotten 100 million views.

With the release of his album, he released a music video for the song "TUTU," which stars Blac Chyna. It has been viewed over 16 million times in 22 hours.

The album contains three other features in Akon on "LOCKED UP PT.2" and "LEAH," SMILEZ on "CHARLIE" and Leftside on "NINI."