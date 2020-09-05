Following Actor Chadwick Boseman’s death last Friday, Netflix decided to postpone their planned virtual preview for their upcoming movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaption of the August Wilson 1982 play of the same name, according to a report from USA Today. It is planned to be released on November 27.

Synopsis

The movie, which will be released in time for Thanksgiving, will star Viola Davis (“Fences,”. “Doubt”) as Blues Singer Ma Rainey and Boseman (“Get On Up,” “21 Bridges”) as Levee, an ambitious trumpeter who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry which spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories, truths, and lies that will forever change the course of their lives.

The movie is about a band in 1920s Chicago who are awaiting the arrival of their lead singer, Rainey (Davis), based on the real singer, for a recording session. As the day goes by, Rainey is conflicted with her white producers for control over her music and ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) gets a little over his head.

The last hurrah

“Ma Rainey” will be Boseman’s final role that he was able to finish before his death. The actor, who tragically past away last Friday after a courageous four-year battle with colon cancer, is most well known for his star turn as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” from 2018, which went on to earn over one billion dollars at the box office. According to BBC News, Boseman got the job after Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige called him up to tell him the news.

Boseman is predicted to be nominated for an Oscar for which is sure to be his best performance to date.

Cast

Beside Boseman and Davis, Glynn Turman (“Fargo: Season 4,” “The Wire”) and Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”) will also star in the upcoming project. Turman and Domingo play Toledo, a pianist for Rainey and Cutler, a trombonist, respectfully.

Turman said that it was a pleasure working with Boseman and expressed his condolences for the late actor. He appreciated the time that he worked with him on the movie and assures he will be missed as a person and actor.

Movie royal

Though he is not acting in it, Movie Star Denzel Washington (“Training Day,” “Flight”) will be producing the movie.

According to George C. Wolfe (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), the film’s director, he enjoyed Chadwick’s company on the set of Ma Rainey.

Washington has a close connection to Boseman's as he quietly paid for Boseman and some of his Howard classmates to attend a summer acting program at Oxford.

Enjoy 1920’s Chicago once “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom arrives in November to Netflix streams. A trailer will be available prior to the release of the film.