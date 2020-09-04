Deavan Clegg and Jihoon’s potential break up could turn ugly as the two reality stars fight over the custody of their son, Taeyang. Jihoon has insisted that he will not allow Deavan to get permanent custody of their son. The couple’s dispute has divided many fans. Former “90 Day Fiancé” star, Geoffrey Paschel, recently weighed in on Jihoon and Deavan’s fight, but fans felt that he was not the right person to offer his opinion on the couple’s ongoing drama.

Geoffrey takes Jihoon’s side

In a recent Instagram post, Geoffrey appeared to take Jihoon’s side by claiming that Deavan was wrong to treat their son like her personal possession.

Geoffrey argued that Jihoon had a right to be involved in his son’s life. However, a section of “90 Day Fiancé” viewers has slammed the American reality star for trying to meddle in Jihoon and Deavan’s fight. The fans feel that Geoffrey is the least qualified person to offer his opinion about the couple’s dispute because of his pending child custody case. During his time on the fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” fans also learned that his ex-girlfriend had accused Geoffrey of domestic assault.

TLC banned Geoffrey from Tell All episodes

The woman claimed that Geoffrey had smashed her head into a wall during an argument.

In addition to the domestic violence allegations, Geoffrey is currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his fourth ex-wife, Brittany over their son. Geoffrey’s legal problems prompted TLC to exclude him from the “90 Day Fiancé” Tell All episodes earlier this year. Fans feel that Geoffrey should avoid interfering in Deavan and Jihoon’s marital problems.

Instead, the American reality star should focus on rebuilding his relationship with Varya, his girlfriend during his run on “90 Day Fiancé.”

Over the past few months, the show’s viewers have speculated that Geoffrey broke up with Varya. Since the couple did not participate in the Tell All episodes, the fate of their relationship remains up in the air.

Varya and Geoffrey had promised to record their own version of the Tell All episodes on YouTube, but fans were disappointed after the couple canceled their plans. Geoffrey has not made any public comments about his relationship with Varya over the past few months, but fans suspect that he could have broken up with her after she failed to take his side in his pending court cases. In a past interview, Varya refused to confirm Geoffrey’s innocence in his ongoing domestic assault case. Instead, the Russian reality star claimed she would let the American court system decide her boyfriend’s fate. Due to his controversial past, “90 Day Fiancé” fans feel that Geoffrey should keep of Deavan and Jihoon’s ongoing feud.