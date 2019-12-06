On November 18, 2018, Daniel Hernandez, known by his stage name 6ix9ine [VIDEO], was arrested alongside his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, associates Anthony 'Harv" Ellison, Jamel. "Mel Murda" Jones, Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack and others. All of them were arrested on racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges and were facing sentences ranging from 47 years to life in prison.

All five that were arrested were part of a gang called Nine Trey Bloods. They were deemed to be wreaking havoc on the streets of New York City, and the FBI was apparently working a case against them for a long time.

As 6ix9ine was facing a long prison sentence that could have been life in prison, he decided to cooperate with the feds in order to gain leniency. He was used as a witness by the District Attorney and was on the witness stand for three days in September. When it was his time to be sentenced on December 18, some thought he would walk free that day due to his extensive cooperation, but he was sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Paul Engelmayer.

6ix9ine received heavy fire from the hip-hop industry for cooperating with feds.

Lots of rappers now refuse to cooperate with him due to his "snitching," including former collaborators Bobby Shmurda who's currently incarcerated himself, Anuel AA, Lil Baby, and others. If you followed the trial closely, read the transcripts and look at the publicly made documents, you can kind of say that he didn't exactly go against his gang that much although he did to a slight extent.

As trials are public under United States law, the trials of 6ix9ine and his associates were highly covered by the media, and lots of unknown information was disclosed to the public. Here's what can be taken away from the trials.

Most gang members talk or cut a deal

Days after they were arrested, the five appeared in court for arraignment and to hear the charges against them. In the courtroom, they were presented with an offer to take a plea bargain but rejected it.

In response, Shotti uttered in the courtroom under oath: "We don't break, we don't bend, we don't fold... It's TREYWAY". Ironically, Shotti ended up cutting a deal and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Mel Murda also got a reduced sentence due to signing a plea bargain and was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison.

As gangs abide by the street code rather than the laws, they're taught not to involve the police in anything, not to snitch on the gang or its members and that if you're caught, you're caught and you take the heat even if you didn't do anything. In the Snapchat series Tekashi 69 vs the World, NYPD detective Derrick Parker who's part of the Hip Hop unit said that even though gang members are told not to cooperate with the police and not to talk, yet 90-95 percent end up talking and cooperating.

6ix9ine wasn't really a gang member

As with most gangs, in order to be a part of it, you have to go through an initiation. 6ix9ine, though got into the gang without an initiation due to his popularity and funding of the gang. As 6ix9ine made a ton of money through his music, some of the money he made went towards Nine Trey, who, in return, provided him with protection. The protection became valuable in many cases, which included the Barclays shooting in May 2018, when he went to Chicago as he got into feuds with Chicago artists, his February 2018 concert in Minnesota when there was a shooting involved, and many other situations.

6ix9ine told on those who went against him

Many have condemned 6ix9ine for snitching on Nine Trey. On July 22, 2018, 6ix9ine was kidnapped by Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, where he was pistol-whipped and robbed where his jewelry valued at $750 000 was stolen from him. Some thought this was a publicity stunt to get attention due to the upcoming release of his song "Fefe" and Harv and Nuke's lawyers argued that this was a publicity stunt in court, but by watching the footage of the kidnapping, you can tell it was not.

Harv and Mack have yet to be sentenced, but they both face life in prison on kidnapping and racketeering charges.

While he got his name mentioned very little due to his plea bargain, 6ix9ine also talked about Shotti a bit during the trials. Before they were arrested, Shotti apparently stole $2 million from 6ix9ine, which got 6ix9ine to fire Shotti as his manager and subsequently disassociated himself from Nine Trey. When he appeared on the Breakfast Club radio show days before his "Dummy Boy" album release, he disavowed the gang which prompted Shotti to tell Mel Murda over a wiretapped phone call that they had to "super violate" and "feed" 6ix9ine which the FBI thought it meant they were out to kill him. As mentioned before, Mel Murda is in jail for 11 1/4 years, and Shotti is in for 15 years but has since appealed his sentence.

6ix9ine has refused help from FBI or WITSEC

When he appeared on the Breakfast Club radio show, he said, "There's only two things I fear in life. God and the FBI".

On November 16, 2018, two days before he was picked up by the FBI, the FBI brought him in and told him that there was a threat to his life and offered to protect him, but he refused their protection. As he decided to go against his gang, the United States and the courts have offered to put him in witness protection, which is controlled by the government, but he will refuse to go into witness protection once he's released from jail. To keep himself safe, he will hire his own around the clock security in which he will have to continue his music career to afford security payments, which he is keen on doing so once he is out.

6ix9ine escalated the feud between him and Trippie Redd

6ix9ine and Trippie Redd were once close friends and collaborators who collaborated on "Poles1469" and "Owee," but once Trippie found out about 6ix9ine's charge of using a child in a sexual performance, he denounced 6ix9ine, and that's when the feud started.

Their feud went on through various methods which included diss tracks like Trippie Redd's song "I Kill People", 6ix9ine changing the lyrics to his hit song "Gummo" at a live concert to taunt Trippie Redd, Instagram Live videos where they argue with each other back and forth and other methods.

Trippie Redd attempted to put all of this to an end though, as when Trippie was in New York, 6ix9ine's hometown for a music video shoot, he reached out to 6ix9ine to meet up with him to end their feud and possibly do a collab together. 6ix9ine agreed to meet up with him, but instead of putting an end to the dispute, 6ix9ine had members of Nine Trey beat up Trippie Redd.

Daniel Hernandez is really Daniel Hernandez Jr

For most of his childhood, 6ix9ine never grew up with a father or even a father figure in his life. His biological father was kicked out of the family by his mother due to his use of heroin around the children.

When his mother entered a new relationship with a different man, that man took on the role of a stepfather to Danny,. Still, he was shot when he was 13, which caused Daniel to go into depression and PTSD, and due to his behavior, he was expelled from school in eighth grade and never went back to school again.

To his surprise, his biological father attended Daniel's sentencing, and when 6ix9ine turned around and saw him in the heavy packed courtroom, he broke into tears as that was the first time he saw his father since he was nine years old. When the judge asked if anyone else in the courtroom had something to say, his father, also named Daniel Hernandez, wanted to speak on the witness stand but was denied both by the District Attorney and the defense lawyer.

When Daniel Hernandez, the father, was interviewed by media outlets once he left the court, he said that once his son gets out, he wants to repair his relationship with his son.

Speaking of Daniel Hernandez's family, his mother's name was now known by fans, which is Natividad Perez-Hernandez, who was revealed to be diabetic and had four hernia surgeries. His older brother's full name of Oscar Osiris Hernandez in which 6ix9ine has a tattoo that reads "OSCAR" on his right cheek, which is most likely a tribute to his brother.

6ix9ine has a second daughter

All of 6ix9ine's true fans knew that he had a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Sara Molina which she gave birth to Saraiyah on March 20, 2013, in which Daniel Hernandez was only 16 years old at the time.

What 6ix9ine didn't know was that on November 19, 2018, a day after he was arrested, a woman named Marlena gave birth to his second daughter who was determined in court proceedings on December 20. Daniel has yet to meet his second daughter yet.

Other things learned from 6ix9ine's trial