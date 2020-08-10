Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez appear to be desperate to retain their jobs on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Over the past week, the two reality stars have consistently asked fans to petition TLC so that they can keep their jobs on the popular reality show. However, the network has not given in to the pressure from fans. While many fans have been happy to petition TLC to bring back Tim and Veronica, a section of viewers now feel that the two reality stars are exploiting the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base.

Desperate for return on 'Pillow Talk'

In her most recent Instagram posts, Veronica shared several screenshots of fans advocating for her return to the show.

The Colombian reality star also appeared to take a shot at this week’s guest cast members. Big Ed and his mother appeared on Sunday’s episode, and Veronica shared a comment from a fan criticizing Big Ed’s appearance on the show. The Colombian reality star also posted a lengthy post on Instagram informing fans that there was still a possibility that she would return on "Pillow Talk" in the coming weeks. Despite Veronica’s attempts to assure her followers, a section of fans has accused her of using the emotions of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers to advance her cause.

Tim and Veronica will have to reconsider their strategy if they are to successfully return on "Pillow Talk." While many fans have supported them in the past few weeks, the "90 Day Fiancé" fan base could turn on the two reality stars if they continue exploiting their feelings.

Instead, many fans feel that the couple should refrain from publicly criticizing other reality stars who appear on the show and try to negotiate for their contracts with TLC. The couple is already popular with the Pillow Talk audience, and some fans feel that the duo can talk the network into giving them another chance without exploiting their fans.

Veronica praised Tim

Even though they are still waiting for TLC’s decision regarding their future on "Pillow Talk," Tim and Veronica recently shared a piece of good news on Instagram. In a touching post, Veronica shared a picture of her daughter Chloe, receiving her first communion. Tim also attended the ceremony, and they all had to wear facemasks as they posed for a photograph to mark the important milestone.

Veronica praised Tim for the role he has played in raising her daughter. While the two have no longer have any romantic feelings for each other, Tim has continued to help Veronica raise Chloe. The couple’s unique relationship and their on-screen chemistry have endeared them to "90 Day Fiancé" fans. However, it will be interesting to see whether they will continue taking advantage of the fan’s emotions to get their jobs back.