"90 Day Fiancé" fans have been keenly following Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s relationship after the couple had a fight last week. Law enforcement officers had to intervene after the couple got into a huge argument which Paul posted a video of on Instagram before deleting it. When police officers responded to the domestic disturbance call, they rescued Karine and her 17-month-old son, Pierre. Fans have speculated that Karine and her son have been living at a rescue shelter following the altercation with Paul. However, the American reality star has claimed that he does not know where his wife and son are living, and he recently posted a touching Instagram message for Pierre.

Paul shared an adorable picture of Pierre

In his latest Instagram post, the "90 Day Fiancé" star shared an adorable picture of Pierre, and he declared that he would always love and cherish his son. Paul claimed that Karine had taken his son away and that he had no idea of her whereabouts. The American reality star has vowed to fight for the custody rights of his son. In another Instagram post, Paul told fans that his wife wanted to file a divorce. He revealed that Karine had contacted her lawyer and asked for advice about how to initiate divorce proceedings. After he confronted her about her intentions, Paul claimed that she called the police to their house and, after they took her away, she filed a restraining order against him.

Last week, Paul shared a police report in which Karine allegedly accused him of raping her. The Brazilian reality star told law enforcement officers that her husband had forced her to have oral sex with him by pushing his genitals into her mouth. Karine also claimed that Paul had threatened to kill her, and she told the law enforcement officers that she was afraid that he would harm her and her son.

The 23-year-old reality star later released a public statement in which she assured her fans that she was safe. However, she asserted that she would not reveal any more details regarding her dispute with Paul.

Fans with Paul

A section of "90 Day Fiancé" fans has sympathized with Paul after he shared a picture of his son.

A section of "90 Day Fiancé" fans has sympathized with Paul after he shared a picture of his son.

The fans feel that the American reality star should have an opportunity to spend some time with his son. However, a majority of fans also feel that Karine should stay away from Paul until the courts make a decision. Due to the serious nature of Karine's allegations, some viewers have argued that the Brazilian reality star should avoid spending any unsupervised time with Paul. Fans are looking forward to the final episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" and they could find out more details about Paul and Karine's fight.