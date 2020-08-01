Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Many viewers hope that the couple will finally get married when the season ends. The two reality stars have starred in other seasons of the "90 Day Fiancé" series, and despite their different personalities, their relationship has grown stronger with each passing season. Angela recently shared a throwback picture of her relationship with Michael on her Instagram page, but the post did not impress some of her followers.

Angela and Michael's relationship

In her latest post, Angela shared an old picture of herself and Michael, and she told fans that they had taken the picture in 2018.

However, fans noticed that the couple had taken the picture in a washroom. Angela’s followers also felt that her hand was too close to "90 Day Fiancé" Michael’s crotch, and they expressed their disgust at the picture. However, a section of fans defended her for sharing the picture. They argued that the photograph was proof that the American reality star loved Michael. While the couple has been together for more than two years, they are yet to finalize their marriage plans.

During last Sunday’s episode, "90 Day Fiancé" star Angela and Michael revealed that they would tie the knot at the wedding registry in Nigeria. While sharing their plans with Michael’s mother, Angela revealed that after the ceremony, they would throw a party for their close family members and friends.

However, after Michael’s grandmother declared that Angela and Michael would have children after their wedding, Angela appeared distraught. The American reality star is yet to share the news about her health situation with Michael. In a previous episode, Angela found out that she could have cancer. The 54-year-old reality star received the shocking news from her gynecologist, and she had to undergo a biopsy scan.

Health issues

"90 Day Fiancé" fans are looking forward to seeing how Michael handles the news about Angela’s health. The American reality star had hoped that she would conceive a child for her Nigerian boyfriend, but during her visit to the gynecologist, she learned that her chances of having a baby were close to zero.

Michael’s family has maintained that Angela should bear a child for Michael, and it will be interesting to see how they react to the news about her infertility and potential cancer diagnosis. Even though she can’t have children, Angela has insisted that she will not allow Michael to marry another woman. The 54-year-old reality star recently threw a fit after Michael took her out to hang around some of his female friends. Michael wanted to convince Angela to make a permanent move to Nigeria, but she shot down his suggestion, claiming that she would not give up her comfortable life in the United States to move to a third world country. Fans should tune in to next Sunday’s episode to find out whether Angela and Michael will settle their differences before they get married.