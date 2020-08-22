"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are concerned about Deavan’s mental health following a troubling Instagram video. Deavan has been starring in the second season of "The Other Way" alongside her Korean husband, Jihoon. The couple has struggled to get along throughout the season, and a recent scene from last Monday’s season increased the strain on the couple’s relationship. While Deavan and Jihoon were arguing, Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla, got upset and ran out of the house and into the streets. The incident angered many fans, and a section of hawk-eyed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers dug into Deavan’s past and exposed the identity of her daughter’s biological father.

However, the fan’s actions appear to have driven the 23-year-old over the edge, and she took to Instagram to express her displeasure.

Deavan criticized fans

In a disturbing Instagram live video, Deavan criticized fans for exposing the identity of Drascilla’s father. She claimed that the fan’s actions had now put her five-year-old daughter in danger. Deavan appeared petrified in the video, and fans observed that she was having a mental break down. The 23-year-old reality star admitted that she had been under a lot of pressure due to her controversial storyline on "90 Day Fiancé," but she claimed that the show’s fans had crossed the line by interfering in her personal life. It is worth noting that Deavan has not commented on these rumors yet.

Deavan revealed that she had secured Drascilla’s full custody rights during her divorce, adding that she had filed a restraining order against her ex-partner after their separation. After "90 Day Fiancé" viewers exposed his identity, Deavan argued that her family was now in danger, and she faulted the fans for circulating pictures of his ex-partner’s son on the Internet.

Deavan’s Instagram followers have pointed out that she appeared overwhelmed in the video, and some rumors have circulated online claiming that the 23-year-old reality star was admitted into a local hospital her latest mental breakdown.

Jihoon and Deavan's relationship

Many fans have expressed their concern for Deavan’s health and safety after seeing her latest video.

It appears that Deavan’s past could come back to haunt her, and "90 Day Fiancé" viewers believe that her relationship with Jihoon could also be on its deathbed. In an earlier Instagram video, fans noticed that Deavan was not wearing her wedding ring, and it served as further confirmation that she could break up with Jihoon when the second season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" ends. The couple has been trying to work out their differences, but they appeared to drift apart in last Monday’s episode after Deavan claimed that she did not feel sorry for Jihoon after he had an emotional breakdown. Deavan claimed that Jihoon was not a good father to her two children, and fans now feel that she has given up on their marriage.