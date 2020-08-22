David Toborowsky is a lucky man. "90 Day Fiancé' viewers have had a front-row seat to David’s transformation over the past few years. During his first appearance on the popular reality show, David was down on his luck. The American reality star had gone through a nasty divorce which had seen him lose his job and his family. Three years after his debut on "90 Day Fiancé," David has a stable job and a new home. However, the best thing that has happened to him during his transformation has been his marriage to Annie Suwan.

Fan favorites

David and Annie have recently turned into fan favorites. The couple is currently starring in "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" and their fun-loving personalities have made them the most popular cast members on the show.

While reflecting on how well his life has turned out ever since he married Annie, David recently posted a heartwarming message for his wife on Instagram. The American reality star shared a picture of Annie in a cheerful mood, and he went on to praise her for the impact she has had on his life. David claimed that each day he spends with Annie feels like winning the lottery. He added that Annie made him feel like the most important person in the world, and as he concluded his post, he declared his undying love for her.

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have praised David for posting the lovely message for his wife. The fans have also pointed out that David is lucky to have Annie in his life. Many feel that Annie has played an important role in transforming David’s flaws.

When the couple first met in Thailand, David was an alcoholic, and fans have speculated that he had traveled to the Asian country as a sex tourist. The American reality star had just finalized a divorce after 21 years of marriage, which had seen him lose his house and all his cars. David has admitted that the stress from his divorce caused him to have a stroke.

However, his luck changed when he met Annie.

First encounter at a bar

The couple had their first encounter at a bar during a karaoke session. David has claimed that he was immediately love-struck after he heard Annie sing, and he asked her out on a date. Despite their 24-year age difference, David has always insisted that Annie makes him feel younger, and he decided to propose to her after only two weeks.

The American reality star got over his alcoholism when he started a new life with Annie. The couple now lives in Arizona, and David secured a well-paying job after moving to the United States. For many fans, getting married to Annie was the best decision that David has ever made. Let us know what do you think about David and Annie's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé".