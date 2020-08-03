"90 Day Fiancé" reality couple, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have been experiencing a very rough time in their relationship. On July 30, the couple had an argument and Karine called the police. According to US Magazine, Paul live-streamed the entire conversation with the authorities. He said he did not hit his wife. He also said that there were cameras all over his home and asked them to look at it. When they did, they saw his wife pushing him down on July 29. He told the police that Karine was texting a Brazilian lawyer about a divorce and out of curiosity, he asked her about it but she took offense.

Paul also told the officers that Karine was being investigated by Child Protective Service (Karine made mention of that in her paperwork but claimed that Paul had accused her of being overly drunk and aggressive.)

According to The Blast, Paul also accused Karine of going to a man's house and drinking in front of his son. On July 31, the 37-year-old shared a video with his fans again. He wore a face mask in his video and was waiting for test results. He feared some sort of bladder cancer and visited the ER.

Paul was given a restraining order

The "90 Day Fiancé" star later posted his test results showing positive to an STD. He said that he had never cheated on Karine before, the implication being that Karine had cheated on him.

Two hours later, Paul revealed to his fans that Karine had filed a full restraining order against him and he wasn't allowed to be around her and Pierre within 500 feet. The reality star shared more paperwork that claimed that he had a weapon and was dangerous.

Karine accuses Paul of sexual assault

Karine claimed that her husband had sexually assaulted her and threatened to take their son away from her if she ever left him.

She also said that he took her green card and was keeping her in the house against her will. She said that she was scared of going back to Brazil because he might go there and hurt her.

On August 1, Paul returned to his Instagram account to update his fans on the case. He revealed that Karine was missing and he was visited by the sheriff's department.

He said that he was worried about his wife and child's safety. He begged his fans to report to Jefferson County sheriff's department if anyone saw her.

This isn't the first time the couple had a big fight. On November 11, 2019, Paul revealed that Karine was filing for divorce. Karine confirmed it saying, "Yes I am looking for a lawyer now." Paul said that he would try his best to make her stay in America with his son, with or without him because he wanted the best for his son.

What do you think of everything going on between the couple? What's your theory? Do you believe Paul's story? Do you believe Karine's story? What do you think should be done to the situation? Have you seen or heard from Karine anywhere?