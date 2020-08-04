The first of the "Scream" series of scary Movies hit the screens in 1996. Courteney Cox portrayed the role of Gale Weathers, a reporter in this movie. Since then there have been three more in 1997, 2000 and 2011 and "Scream 5" is now in the pipeline. Courteney Cox is now a 56-year old and will reprise the role of 1996 once again. She confirmed this through her social media account. She even shared an image of the villainous face covered in the iconic black-and-white mask, saying - "I can't wait to see this face again." She used red color to write her message. The masked man is known as Ghostface.

David Arquette will appear once again as Dewey Riley in his by-now-famous role of the deputy sheriff of Woodsboro. Wes Craven directed the first four movies in the series, but he died in 2015. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will now direct "Scream 5." They are experienced in directing horror movies and have the 2019 movie "Ready or Not" to their credit.

The People quotes David Arquette saying - "I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy." David made these comments to a section of the media.

Actress Courteney Cox and 'Scream 5'

The producers hope to start work on "Scream 5" later this year with Courteney Cox and David Arquette. They were in the first one and will be there in the fifth also. The People says the production team has tentatively chosen Wilmington in North Carolina for shooting.

They have to be careful and keep in mind the need to adhere to safety protocols associated with the ongoing pandemic. In the existing scenario of coronavirus, the movie industry is passing through a bad phase. Many movies are ready, but there is a delay in their release. Hence, "Scream 5" would be welcome.

Courteney Cox keeps it casual while out in Malibu after confirming she'll be a part of Scream 5 https://t.co/AcQJAkf42W — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 3, 2020

Kevin Williamson had penned the first four stories, and Wes Craven directed them. They had mastered the art of creating suspense and keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats. They and their scriptwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick combined forces to deliver the scary movies, and the fifth installment would herald in another chapter of horror. Movies of this genre have an audience who love to imagine out-of-the-world scenes with larger-than-life characters. It is all about playing on the fear complex of the people.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox

David and Courteney had married, but it failed to click. In 2011, while working on "Scream 4," Courteney had admitted to a magazine that she still loves her ex-husband. The People says Cox maintains that they remain the "closest of friends" even though they did pass through some awkward moments. Courteney went on to add that these never went into a showdown. Reuniting for "Scream 5" is proof that they still want each other's company and would like to relive the past to a certain extent. This movie is about a woman who returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of someone committing a series of vicious crimes. The combination of crime and horror is a big draw and has a special appeal for the audience.

'Scream 5' will see the return of Courteney Cox

According to Deadline, Courteney Cox will appear in the next installment of the Scream franchise under a new director. The late Wes Craven directed the four earlier movies, and the fifth one would get another man at the helm. It will once again be the two familiar faces of Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley on a new mission. Cox won a Golden Globe Best Actress TV Comedy nomination for her work on "Cougar Town," and she will appear in the upcoming Starz horror-comedy "Shining Vale." The "Scream" franchise has grossed over $600 million at the global box office.