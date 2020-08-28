Deavan Clegg and her boyfriend, Jihoon have had a forgettable run on the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Throughout the season, the couple has argued over their financial problems, and fans have suspected that they could end their relationship when the show ends. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, TLC had to stop filming a majority of its reality shows. The first part of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will conclude on August 31, but the reality network has released a trailer promoting the show’s return in October. From the teaser video clip, fans have learned that Jihoon could have cheated on his American girlfriend.

Jihoon could have had an affair

In a tense scene, Deavan confronts Jihoon over his alleged infidelity. The 23-year-old reality star boldly asks Jihoon if he has ever cheated on her. The Korean reality star appears shocked by the question, and Deavan later tells producers that Jihoon could be hiding an affair. In another twist to the couple’s relationship, the coronavirus pandemic appears to take a toll on Deavan. At one point in the teaser clip, Deavan sobs and declares that she wants to return to the United States. “90 Day Fiancé” fans have now speculated that Jihoon’s unfaithfulness, combined with the spread in the coronavirus in Korea could be the main reason why Deavan chose to end her marriage.

Deavan traumatized by Korean coronavirus outbreak

The rumors about Deavan and Jihoon’s break up have circulated over the Internet for the past few months, and Jihoon recently took to Instagram to confirm that Deavan had left him. The Korean reality star did not give any reasons to explain why Deavan ended their relationship.

However, after TLC released the trailer for the second part of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” fans could get to watch the final moments of Jihoon and Deavan’s marriage. Viewers are also looking forward to seeing how the couple deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months, some hawk-eyed fans have learned that Deavan has been living in the United States.

The American reality star returned to her home country in July, and while she did not reveal the reasons for her return, fans now think that the coronavirus pandemic was the main reason why she chose to leave the Korea Republic. Deavan appeared traumatized in the trailer video, and fans have speculated that the spread of the coronavirus in the Asian country could have played a part in her decision to return to the United States. Fans will have to wait until October to find out more about Jihoon and Deavan’s looming break up. However, from the tense scenes in the teaser video clip, the couple’s relationship promises to be must-watch television.