For the past two years, many fans have viewed Sumit as the villain in his relationship with Jenny. The two reality stars have had an intriguing storyline during their time on “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” When they made their first appearance, viewers felt sorry for Jenny after she learned that Sumit was already married. The American reality star was heartbroken by the revelation, but fans now suspect that she could have been hiding some secrets of her own.

Jenny lied about her relationship with Sumit

In a trailer to promote next Monday’s episode, fans finally got to hear from Sumit’s parents.

In a stunning revelation, Sumit’s father claimed that Jenny had lied about the nature of her relationship with his son. During her first trip to India in 2013, Jenny stayed at Sumit’s home, and she told his parents that she had connected with him on Facebook. Fans have now learned that the American reality star concealed her intentions to date Sumit by posing as a tourist. Jenny struck up a good relationship with her boyfriend’s mother, which made the family less suspicious about their intimate relationship. Fans called her jocker on social media for lying to Sumit's parents.

Sumit and Jenny could break up

“90 Day Fiancé” viewers have slammed Jenny for lying to Sumit’s parents. Many fans feel that the American reality star intentionally misrepresented the nature of her bond with Sumit to his family.

Sumit’s father has claimed that he was shocked when he found out that Jenny was having a serious relationship with his son. A section of fans has now urged Jenny to apologize to Sumit’s parents for her deceitful behavior. The 61-year-old reality star will struggle to win over her boyfriend’s family due to her tainted past, and many viewers have now expressed doubts over Jenny and Sumit’s future.

The couple could break up in the coming weeks due to the conflict between Jenny and Sumit’s parents. Some fans have speculated that Jenny could ask her boyfriend to sever ties with his family if he wants to continue dating her. In the recently released trailer, Sumit’s father insisted that Jenny was too old to date his son.

It seems that Jenny could be on a collision course with her partner’s family, and it will be interesting to see which side Sumit chooses. Monday’s episode of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” will shed more light on the couple’s imminent fight. The show will also serve as the midseason finale before a brief break in September. However, once the series returns, on October 11, Sumit will have a difficult choice to make. Fans feel that Jenny is partly responsible for the looming crisis after she lied to Sumit’s parents during their first encounter, and her chances of reconciling with them appear to be slim.