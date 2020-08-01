"90 Day Fiancé" couple, Paul, and Karine Staehle recently shocked fans after they publicized their domestic dispute. The couple is currently starring in the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." While they have mostly been on the same page during their time on the show, the couple now appears headed for divorce following their latest squabble. Paul and Karine had to file a police report after their fight, and in a shocking revelation, Karine alleged that Paul had raped her.

Paul facing rape allegations

The Brazilian reality star reported that her husband has been sexually abusing her for the past three weeks.

Karine claimed that Paul had threatened to cancel her green card and take away her son if she left him, and he had installed cameras in their home to monitor her every move. The 23-year-old reality star added that Paul had forced her to take alcohol against her will. While the police report indicated that the couple has not filed a case in court, fans suspect that Karine will likely press rape and domestic violence charges against her husband. If the courts determine that Paul is guilty of the allegations, he could face a maximum life imprisonment. Notably, Karine filed a restraining order against Paul after the incident.

However, the American reality star has defended himself from Karine’s accusations.

Paul recently denied the domestic abuse allegations on Instagram. Instead, he claimed that he had confronted Karine after he found out that she was planning to divorce him. Paul claims that his wife was exchanging text messages with her lawyer over how to initiate divorce proceedings against him. The 35-year-old declared that he wouldn’t allow Karine to take his son away from him, and after he confronted her, she called the police to their home.

Paul revealed that the police officers did not arrest him when they arrived because they couldn’t find any evidence that he had assaulted his wife. The American reality star has asked fans to pray for his relationship, but many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their indifference towards the couple’s problems.

While reacting to Paul’s Instagram post, some fans felt that the two reality stars were trying to pull a stunt by publicizing their domestic squabbles. However, a section of "90 Day Fiancé" viewers feels that Karine’s allegations could be true. The fans argue that Paul has always struggled to control his temper during their time on 90 Day Fiancé. The 35-year-old has lashed out at his Brazilian wife on numerous occasions. Now that Karine has formally accused him of domestic abuse, fans are waiting to see whether the couple will head to court to resolve their dispute. The upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" could also provide some insight over the couple’s future.