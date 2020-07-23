The coronavirus pandemic has seen many sporting leagues around the world change their normal routines. In the United States, the NBA will attempt to restart its season by playing under a “bubble” in Florida, while the NFL has opted to scrap its preseason games. For college football, the NCAA has announced that college football teams will only play in their respective conferences this upcoming season. After the college sports governing body made the announcement, many analysts tipped the Big Ten Conference to be the most competitive league in the country.

Scott Frost hopeful for the future

Nebraska’s head coach, Scott Frost, will hope that his team can take a huge leap this year.

Frost’s tenure as the Huskers head coach has been disappointing. Pundits expected the former UCF head coach to turn Nebraska into a football powerhouse when he took the job. However, Coach Frost has posted a poor 9-15 record during his two years with the Huskers, and fans could question his suitability for the position if the team underperforms this season. According to 247 Sports, even though Frost has had some below-par results, many analysts have praised his recruiting prowess. However, the Huskers are not the only team in the Big Ten Conference with a talented roster.

Ohio State is currently the Big Ten team to beat and it will be difficult for other teams to overcome Coach Ryan Day’s talented roster.

The Buckeyes had a 13-1 record last year, and they were one game away from making it to the national championship final before they lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Heading into his second season with the Buckeyes, Coach Ryan has proven that he is a capable replacement to the legendary Urban Meyer.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Ohio State had the fifth-ranked recruiting class last year, and many feel that the Buckeye’s 2021 class is best in the country.

Buckeyes and Penn State are major challenge

Apart from Ohio State, Coach Frost will also have to contend with another rising powerhouse in the Big Ten conference. Pundits have tipped Penn State to continue its impressive run in 2020.

The Nittany Lions have had three 11-win seasons over the past four years, and they were the best team in the Big Ten Conference back in 2016. The team’s coach, James Franklin, has a 56-23 career record, and he signed a long-term contract in the off-season. It seems likely that the Big Ten Conference will be the most competitive league this upcoming season, and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Among the favorites to win the conference, Nebraska has the most to prove over the next few months. Coach Frost will have to outshine his Ohio State and Penn State counterparts if he wants to silence his doubters.