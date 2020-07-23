Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are arguably the most popular couple on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." The couple provides quality entertainment to many fans through their hilarious actions and witty observations. David and Annie also have a huge following on Instagram, and they frequently interact with their followers. Annie often uses her social media accounts to promote her cooking classes. The Thailand reality star also makes cooking aprons and other outfits that she sells to her fans. However, Annie recently revealed that she had fallen victim to identity theft.

Annie ask fans for help

In her latest Instagram post, "90 Day Fiancé" star Annie asked her fans to report a fake account that is scamming her.

The fake account has been asking people to order her cooking aprons. The fraudulent account claimed that fans could order Annie’s colorful and handmade aprons from its website. It appears that the account has been defrauding fans for some time since it already had 7,295 followers before Annie reported that she was not responsible for the account. To caption the picture, the 27-year-old reality star informed fans that the fictitious account was stealing from her since she had never sold anything through the website.

Instead, Annie informed fans that she only sells her aprons through her Instagram live account, and fans have to message her to purchase her products or make an order. Annie also revealed that she had tried to reach out to the people responsible for the false account, but they had blocked her.

She asked fans to help her by reporting the account so that it would cease its deceitful operations. The Thailand reality star concluded her post by adding some crying and angry emojis to show fans how devastated she was by the whole ordeal.

"90 Day Fiancé" fans sympathized with Annie’s plight, and many of them reported the account.

They also encouraged Annie to keep working hard on her products even though she had fallen victim to the scam. The 27-year-old has improved her financial situation since she moved to the United States with her husband, David Toborowsky. However, the couple went through some financial hardships when they first arrived in America.

David's well paying job

At the time, David did not have a well-paying job, while Annie was still waiting to receive her work permit. The two reality stars had to live in a friend’s storage room for some time as they tried to make ends meet. Fortunately for the couple, their financial situation turned around once David secured a decent teaching job and Annie qualified for her work permit. They both worked hard and moved to Arizona, and fans have praised the couple for sticking with each other when they were going through difficult times. Many of their followers hope that the fraudulent account benefiting from Annie’s hard work will be pulled down.