"90 Day Fiancé" fans have been following Tiffany Franco on social media ever since she appeared on the debut season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." The show's fourth season is currently underway, reports EOnline. The American reality star traveled to South Africa to be with her boyfriend, Ronald Smith. During their appearance on the show, the couple had some arguments due to Ronald’s gambling problem. Despite their differences, they welcomed their first child last year, and Tiffany has been updating fans about her weight loss progress.

Tiffany's weight lose

After she had her baby, Tiffany told fans that she would try to lose the weight she had gained during her pregnancy.

The 28-year-old recently shared her new look on Instagram. In a split picture, "90 Day Fiancé" fans Tiffany posed at two separate angles to display her flat tummy. To caption the picture, the American reality star told fans that she was proud of her new body. She also took the opportunity to advertise the Flat Tummy App; an application she said had helped her achieve her new figure. She told fans that the app was convenient for the modern woman who wanted to stay fit or lose weight. Tiffany promoted the weight-loss application by explaining that it had more than 450 home workouts and customized meal plans, and she asked her fans to download the application and sign up for a free trial.

Tiffany’s Instagram post impressed her followers.

They applauded her for sharing her weight loss secret, and some of her followers said that they would use her recommended weight loss application. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy to see that Tiffany is living her best life, especially after she had a tumultuous start to the year. Tiffany and Ronald shocked fans in January when they announced that they would file for a divorce.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

At the time, Tiffany announced the separation on her Instagram page and claimed that her relationship with Ronald had reached a dead end.

Ronald and Tiffany's relationship

On his part, Ronald told his fans that he had decided to leave Tiffany because of her controlling and bossy nature. However, the couple took a U-turn later in the year when Tiffany traveled to South African and spent time with Ronald.

She posted another update of their relationship on Instagram, telling fans that she had not intended on turning her relationship into a public spectacle. The American reality star claimed that she would fight for her marriage with Ronald, and she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him. Over the past few weeks, the couple has insisted that they have patched up things between them, even though Tiffany is currently living in America, while Ronald has been staying in South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic. Given the determination that Tiffany has shown in her attempt to lose weight, fans do not doubt that she will be successful in working out her differences with Ronald.